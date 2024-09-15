New Filipino restaurant alert: hayop, a fine-casual offshoot of Manila's Manam arrives in Singapore

After years of shaping the culinary landscape in the Philippines, The Moment Group has finally graced us with hayop (translating to "beast" in Filipino slang) the much-anticipated "fine-casual" offshoot of the beloved Manam brand. Nestled in Amoy Street, hayop's debut in our little red dot, marks its first venture beyond the Philippines.

Not only does hayop bring a wave of nostalgia for the Filipino expat community here, but it is also a space where Singaporeans are introduced to modern glowed-up flavours of the Philippines in a way that's never been done here before. Yet, it feels both authentic and refreshing.

Ambience & interiors

hayop's interior is intimate, stylish, and without a doubt rooted in Pinoy culture. From the hanging lamps, to the wooden screens, and even the dish-ware in front of you, Filipino craftsmanship is woven into every corner of the dining space.

Here you'll find works of artists like Rita Nazareno, Mia Casal, and so many more celebrating the Filipino culture and arts, with thoughtfully selected designs, hinting at the land and sea elements present in hayop's dishes.

The menu & what they've got in store for you

The menu is consistent with the restaurants story and ethos, blending traditional Filipino flavours with modern, sometimes unexpected, twists. Here's a taste of what what we had:

For ceviche lovers, their version of the Kinilaw (S$28++) comes with sashimi-grade Hamachi cured in spiced coconut vinegar, giving it a tangy, zingy burst of flavour with every bite.

Even with the coconut vinegar cutting through the dish, we appreciated how we could still taste the clean and fresh fish towards the end of the bite.

For the ultimate light snack, the Lumpia (S$14++for 2pcs) is hayop's house-made spring rolls that are delicate yet packed with flavour, thanks to the roasted baby carrots and soy-braised jackfruit. The real MVP, though, is the sweet soy garlic lumpia sauce-umami at its finest.

And, of course, there's the sisig. Manam's House Crispy Sisig (S$22++), made from pork jowl and cheek, is served sizzling, with fried garlic and red chili, and it's exactly the kind of dish that'll make you nostalgic if you've ever had a plate of this in Manila.

Don't skip the calamansi-it lifts the whole dish to a new level, balancing the rich, crispy pork with a citrusy freshness. Looking for something light and refreshing ?

The Ensaladang Hayop (S$14++) is a delightful mix of winged beans, red radish, and pickled watermelon rind, tossed in a salted egg yolk vinaigrette. Topped with salted egg white crumble, each bite features that familiar hayop zing.

Another standout is the Manam's Crispy Palabok (S$26++), a staple Filipino noodle dish, but hayop flips the script with crispy glass noodles that sizzle as the shrimp and annatto sauce is poured over.

Topped with charred baby cuttlefish, tiger prawns, and crispy garlic, it's a rich, comforting plate that'll satisfy any craving for something savoury. Whilst the hearty Inasal na Panga (S$34++) is a flavour-packed dish with charcoal-grilled maguro jaw; It combines a perfectly charred exterior with tender meat.

Pair it with their watermelon atsara for a crunchy, salty twist that's sure to please both Filipino and Singaporean palates.

Don't forget dessert! The Halo-Halo (S$18++), a beloved Filipino dessert, is a must-try.A medley of ube, leche flan, jellies, and more, this dessert is like a Filipino ice kachang. It's the kind of sweet, colourful mess you mix together, and each spoonful tastes better than the last.

Pro tip: Pour over the evaporated milk for that extra creamy goodness. And if you've still got space (or a second stomach for sweets), the Buko Pie ($14++) is another gem. Imagine an apple pie, but with young coconut filling. The buttery crumble on top and coconut whipped cream make this dessert cosy and familiar, despite its petite size.

hayop is located at 104 Amoy St, Singapore 069924, p. +65 8028 9012. Open Tue-Sat 5pm-10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.