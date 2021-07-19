New food court in Woodlands has nostalgic decor reminiscent of iconic dragon playground

As the saying goes, old is gold. Singapore may have undergone multiple face lifts over the years, but some iconic structures will stay cemented in our memory forever.

Wanting to pay homage to the good old days, local food and beverage chain Koufu has decided to pay tribute to a part of our rich history at their new headquarters at 1 Woodlands Heights.

The building's food court first opened its doors to the public on July 18 (Sunday) and is fitted with a range of whimsical furniture designed to look like familiar structures such as the Chinese chess tables and terrazzo-tiled playgrounds that used to feature prominently in many HDB estates.

The playgrounds in particular have been phased out over the years. The few remaining ones, such as Toa Payoh's dragon playground, are now rarities and have become popular photo spots.

Besides chairs modelled after the iconic dragon, the other furniture around the food court resembles other animals such as birds.

Apart from that, there is even a colourful tiled hopscotch that you can actually play on.

PHOTO: Facebook/ Danny Chia

Parents, this is your chance to encourage your kids to take a break from their electronics and show them how you used to enjoy yourself before the introduction of smart phones and game consoles.

Nothing like experiencing Singapore's heritage with great food and ambience at our new HQ, opening at 1 Woodlands... Posted by Koufu on Saturday, July 17, 2021

In a Facebook post, Koufu explained that the design of the food court was "inspired by Singapore's heritage" and that the place will also be "home to a variety of delicious stalls that bring heritage to life".

While dining in is once again limited to groups of two for hawkers, coffee shops and food courts, you can still pay this Koufu outlet a visit for a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Address: 1 Woodlands Height, Koufu Group HQ, Singapore 737859

melissateo@asiaone.com