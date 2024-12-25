New gardens and parks that opened in 2024

2024 was a good year for nature lovers, with several new parks and gardens having opened this past year. We look back at some of these green spaces and their highlights.

Chinese and Japanese Gardens @ Jurong Lake Gardens

While these technically aren't "new" gardens, the Chinese and Japanese Gardens at Jurong Lake Gardens reopened on Sept 8 this year, having been closed for redevelopment and upgrading works since May 2019.

Familiar landmarks within the gardens such as the Grand Arch and Twin Pagoda have been refreshed and renovated to provide visitors with an enhanced experience. For instance, the Grand Arch now offers an unobstructed, "open window" view of the Chinese Garden.

In addition, several new features have been added to the gardens, such as an Edible Garden in the Chinese Garden, a teahouse and Guest Pavilion in the Japanese Garden, as well as water-related garden features like the Water Lily Garden, which houses the largest collection of water lilies in Singapore, and the Sunken Garden, where you can admire vertical lush green walls in a valley-like garden.

Buona Vista community node @ Rail Corridor

Located at the intersection of North Buona Vista Road and Commonwealth Avenue, the Buona Vista community node which opened on April 22, is the first such node to be built along the southern stretch of the Rail Corridor.

Spanning a whopping 1.6ha, this node boasts features like the first vegetated swales to be planted along the Rail Corridor, a children's playground with biophilic elements to encourage kids to connect with nature, a street art space for local artists to showcase the creative side of our community, and more.

Bidadari Park

Once a cemetery, Bidadari Park now serves as a green haven for not just nearby residents but also migratory birds.

The park's inspiration? None other than the Hundred Acre Wood from Winnie the Pooh.

This rustic and wooded park, which opened on Sept 3, features a number of different nature spots at various corners, from marshlands to thick groves and rolling hills.

As for its centrepiece? Alkaff Lake, a scenic lake that also serves the practical purpose of holding storm water to prevent flash floods in the nearby Bidadari estate during heavy rain.

The lake is designed to hold up to 40,000 cubic metres of water, or the equivalent of 16 Olympic-size swimming pools, with banks and footpaths that are designed to be floodable when the lake reaches a water level of 4m.

Therapeutic Garden @ West Coast Park

Featuring fragrant, edible and brightly-coloured plants, Singapore's second-largest therapeutic garden opened on Sept 12 this year.

The new garden, which covers an area of 7,600 square metres, or slightly larger than a football field, is split into two zones: one for seniors, and one for children.

The Senior Zone emphasise accessibility, with barrier-free access in most areas, and includes a Sensory Path, a Hands-on Planting Zone, and a wheelchair-friendly exercise area to promote senior mobility and interaction.

Meanwhile, the Children's Zone uses design techniques that promote inclusivity for children with special needs.

Aside from a Hands-on Planting Zone and outdoor classroom, this area also features a Multi-sensory zone, a Hyperatctive Play Zone that comprises a Nature Interactive Experiences Zone and Active Play Zone, and two Relaxation Zones that serve as quiet hideouts.

Sisters' Island Marine Park

After 3 years of rejuvenation works the enhanced Sisters' Island Marine Park reopened to the public on Oct 28.

While Small Sister's Island is zoned for research and conservation, and thus not open to the public, the refreshed Big Sister's Island boasts several new and enhanced features, such as:

Singapore's first floating boardwalk, which doubles as a coral habitat and research site.

The 230m Ocean Network Express Coastal Forest Trail, where you can catch a glimpse of coastal flora and fauna, while learning about their unique characteristics. The trail ends at a hilltop view deck, the highest point on the island, where you can enjoy the view and also try birdwatching.

An enhanced lagoon tidal pool, which hosts a variety of marine habitats. You can snorkel there, and at low tide, you can even embark upon intertidal walks.

In addition, the island also has a solar farm, desalination plant and water tower, making the park net-zero energy.

Bonus: Rainforest Wild Asia

While this park has yet to open, be sure to keep an eye out for it when it officially launches in March 2025.

Rainforest Wild Asia, which will be Singapore's 5th wildlife park, will feature over 25 animal species, some of which have never been seen in Singapore's wildlife parks before, such as the Francois' langur and Philippine spotted deer.

In addition, the park will feature various adventure elements, such as a cave tour and freefall jumps, making it the first "adventure-based" zoo in Asia. There will also be more child-friendly adventure experiences, such as the Arboreal Bounce, an open-sky bouncing play area with a climbing net and a 9m slide.

