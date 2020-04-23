The new generation: 3 up-and-coming Singapore models to know

Young, beautiful and digital savvy, these three faces represent the new breed of Singapore models and they're making major moves in some of SS '20's most eye-catching looks

Noelle Woon, 22 (@toddnoeii)

On Noelle: Wool top and wool jacket, Prada. Clash de Cartier pink gold hoop earrings, and white gold bracelet and rings, Cartier. PHOTO: Her World Online

This Nigerian-mixed-Singaporean Chinese beauty only turned full-time as a model (with local modelling agency Mannequin) last year. But you might find her familiar as she won The New Paper New Face contest some years back.

Despite her past exposure though, she says modelling can still be challenging. "I can be unmotivated by general beauty standards. We're all expected to be in line with the perfect measurements (34-24-34), but I know that I'm not naturally suited to that," she explains. "But I remind myself that talent plays a part too."

With her outgoing personality, it's no surprise that she's a regular on Tik Tok, the trending video-sharing social media channel, creating funny and entertaining content for her followers.

Cherie Alexis Ng, 23 (@cheriealexis)

On Cherie: Cotton shirt, jacquard and taffeta jacket and matching shorts, Dior. Clash de Cartier pink gold earrings, bracelet and ring, Cartier. PHOTO: Her World Online

She's eloquent, professional, and she rocks multiple piercings and tattoos. Cherie, who turned full time last year but tried modelling in Seoul two years prior, shares that switching to the South-east Asian market was not easy.

"Here, we're very used to the idea of traditional Asian beauty - long hair, and with a clean or innocent look. It's not necessarily accepted if you don't conform to that picture," she says.

Still, the young model decided to retain her unique look and continues to break stereotypes in Singapore's modelling scene.

Outside of work, Cherie is into hip-hop dance and fashion, especially streetwear dressing.

Erin Li, 14 (@erinxli)

On Erin: Cotton and linen dress, wool and silk dress and matching pants, Louis Vuitton. Tiffany T1 18K rose gold bracelet, and 18K rose gold bracelet and ring with diamonds, Tiffany & Co. PHOTO: Her World Online

She appears quiet on the set, but when it's time for her to shine, her striking almond eyes light up. Standing at a staggering 175cm, Li is signed with Singapore agency, Basic Models.

"It all started with Basic's open-casting call on Instagram. I attended it, with support and consent from my parents. A couple of days later, I got the offer. I decided to go for it because I wanted to try something that I've never done before."

Currently juggling modelling and school at the same time, she says she can't give up on either because both give her a sense of satisfaction. Modelling allows her to express her creativity, while studying (math in particular) allows her to feel accomplished whenever she solves a problem.

This article was first published in Her World Online.