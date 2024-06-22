New-generation Hyundai Santa Fe is full of surprises

Hyundai has launched its all-new fifth-generation Santa Fe SUV in Singapore, which features a bold new look and plenty of surprises with its innovative features.

It looks big and boxy

It certainly does. The design of the Santa Fe is a marked departure from its predecessor, and features a boxy and angular style that is meant to evoke a rugged image. The distinctive H-shaped headlights and taillights gives the car plenty of presence, while the chunky wheel arches help the car strike an imposing stance.

Hyundai says that the new Santa Fe is designed for lifestyle outdoor activities, and there are numerous design details that serve to highlight that purpose. The long roof with accompanying side rails allows users to fix roof-mounted tents on the car, while there are also hidden assist handles on the C-pillars to enable people to reach the roof easily.

Hyundai also adds that the tailgate opening is extra large and wide, so that it can accommodate larger items like adventure gear.

What about the inside?

The new Santa Fe has grown significantly over its predecessor, with the car now measuring 4,830mm long, an increase of 55mm. Wheelbase has also grown by 50mm to 2,815mm, translating into more interior room for occupants.

As a result, Hyundai says that passengers in the second row of seats now enjoy 20mm more legroom than before, while the third row passengers get 15mm more legroom. The boxy styling also means that there is more headroom overall inside, with the third row gaining 69mm more interior headroom over the old car.

Unique features on the new Santa Fe include a Bilateral Multi-Console storage space that slides through the centre of the car and can be accessed by both the front and rear passengers.

There is also a UV-C sterilisation tray in the dashboard ahead of the front passenger, which Hyundai says is a world first, and can help to sterilise small items like children's toys or outdoor equipment.

Such a big car should have a big engine, right?

Not quite. You might be surprised to know that the Santa Fe is powered by a 1.6-litre engine. However, it is a turbocharged hybrid powertrain, and it produces a total of 215hp and 367Nm of torque.

That is the sole powertrain that will be offered for the Santa Fe in Singapore, and being a hybrid, that means it can deliver a fuel consumption figure of 6.9 litres per 100km, an impressive feat for a car of its size.

How much does it cost?

Two variants of the Santa Fe will be offered for sale here, with the top-spec Calligraphy variant going for $277,999 inclusive of COE. That version comes with the exterior hidden assist handle and UV sterilisation tray, as well as other extras such as rear heated seats, a head-up display, and a panoramic sunroof, among others.

Pricing for the regular Santa Fe has not been announced yet, but AsiaOne understands that it will be around $15,000 less than the Calligraphy version.

