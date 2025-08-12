New Hawkers' Street outlet at Tangs Plaza features 6 Michelin-recognised brands, opens on Aug 18

With Hawkers' Street's newest outlet, we now have more options in town for affordable food.

The food court chain is opening its largest outlet yet at Tangs Plaza's basement on Aug 18, it announced on Tuesday (Aug 12), and is conveniently connected to Orchard MRT station, Ion Orchard, as well as Shaw House via an underground walkway.

This new branch will have 15 stalls and can seat up to 264 pax.

The outlet will also feature six Michelin-recognised hawker brands — either Michelin Bib Gourmand or Michelin Plate awardees — which it says is the most ever assembled in a Hawkers' Street outlet.

The stalls are Fei Fei Roasted Noodle, Hup Hong Chicken Rice, Loong Kee Yong Tau Fu, Springleaf Prata Place, Tai Seng Fish Soup and Tai Wah Pork Noodle.

Other notable brands to look out for include Hwa Heng Beef Noodle, Ramen King, The Viet Roti, Auntie Jessie Traditional Rojak and Thai Dynasty.

To celebrate its opening, diners who spend a minimum of $15 from Aug 18 to 24 can take part in a Spin and Redeem activity to score exclusive merchandise like tote bags, cups and umbrellas.

"We remain committed to bringing Michelin-recognised brands and other beloved hawker favourites to different parts of the country, making heritage dining more convenient and enjoyable for all," said Vincent Tan, managing director of Select Group, which manages Hawkers' Street.

Hawkers' Street debuted its first outlet at Ion Orchard and has since expanded to locations like Bukit Panjang Plaza, Tampines 1 and Eastpoint Mall.

The brand is also looking to open two more outlets in the second half of 2025 at Square 2 and Clementi Mall.

Address: 310 Orchard Rd, Tangs Plaza, Basement 1, Singapore 238864

Opening hours: Daily, 8.30am to 9.30pm

