New healthy lunch places in the CBD to check out

Is healthier eating part of your New Year's resolutions for 2020? The CBD is full of healthy lunch options - here are three new kids on the block to try out.

HEYBO

From the people behind Saladstop comes the next natural progression, a grain bowl concept that sets itself apart with a liberal serving of Asian and Southeast Asian flavours.

Signatures include their "Kampong Table", which comes with grilled lemongrass chicken and crispy tempeh; and a Thai-inspired combination of baked chilli dory, Thai basil tofu, and spiced peanuts.

Over 50 toppings are available for those who like a customisation; while snackers will be pleased to know they offer healthy-ish chip and dips like fried lotus slices with avocado-edamame dip.

9 Raffles Place, #01-04/05, Republic Plaza. Tel: 6974-6209

SIX SENSES MAXWELL

This one comes with a spa package. Make lunch an entire wellness affair with Six Senses Maxwell's Express Wellness Escapades, a 60-minute massage - 7 types to choose from - followed by time in a sound-healing lounge; and finally, a more-than-healthy, superfood-packed lunch comprising a "Natural Tonic" and a salad bowl.

Options include the popular "Alive & Inspired", a salad packed with kale, baby spinach, avocado, papaya, berries, citrus dust, and kombucha dressing.

Six Senses Maxwell, 2 Cook Street. Tel: 6914-1400

SUPERGREEK

From the same people behind contender-for-the-best-burger-in-Singapore Omakase Burger comes a fast-casual concept, Supergreek.

If the name hasn't already given it away, Supergreek serves greek-inspired grain bowls and pita wraps with souvlaki (a greek street food similar to kebab); as well as probiotic and protein-rich homemade Greek yogurt, which you can get with a variety of toppings, in a smoothie, or as a soft serve.

Highlights for the mains include grilled lamb kebab with hummus, basmati rice, and a variety of greens; as well as fully plant-based baked pumpkin balls served with a beetroot sauce. Options are also available for people on pescetarian, vegan, or ketogenic diets.

#B1-54 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road.

This article was first published in The Peak.