This new Holland Village condominum starts from $2,598 psf - here's all you need to know

If you were a Channel 8 primetime TV watcher like I was in the 2000s, you'll likely recall Holland V, the hugely popular 2003 soap opera that helped cement Jeanette Aw's icon status.

The series, centred on a family running a Nasi Lemak shop in Holland Village, casts the neighbourhood as a vibrant, close-knit enclave full of character. And for many Singaporeans, it mirrored how the area really felt at the time: A magnet for creative types and expatriates, with its eclectic blend of alfresco cafes, artisanal bars, and weekend brunch spots.

Fast forward to 2025, and Holland Village no longer carries quite the same atmosphere. Compared to enclaves like Katong or Serangoon Gardens, some might say it has shed much of its niche charm. Rising rents and changing preferences have nudged out places such as Bynd Artisan, Lim's furniture, and Khiam Teck, leaving long-time fans nostalgic for its earlier character.

Yet it would be unfair to simply call this a decline. Holland Village today is different: busier, more polished, and in many ways reflective of the changes across Singapore. The nightlife culture that once defined Holland V has been fading citywide; in its place, malls have become the new social anchors. One Holland Village, which opened in 2023, is emblematic of this shift.

Its 145,000 sq ft of retail space draws crowds not with late-night bars, but with pet-friendly shops and open spaces where, on weekends, you'll spot plenty of owners strolling with their dogs.

What hasn't changed is its enduring locational edge. As a CCR neighbourhood, Holland V still holds strong appeal, and upcoming projects like Skye at Holland stand to benefit. Just five minutes from Holland Village MRT and short drives to schools like Henry Park, Fairfield Methodist, and New Town Primary, Skye at Holland offers a prime foothold in the district.

Skye at Holland will launch from $2,598 PSF, coming in below the average launch prices at One Holland Village Residences.

When OHV debuted in 2019, prices ranged from $2,600 to $2,900 PSF, already considered ambitious for that time. Those units were also sold pre-harmonisation, with larger layouts that pushed the overall quantum higher.

Against this backdrop, Skye at Holland's entry point certainly looks attractive, positioning it as a development worth a closer look. Here's our first preview of what buyers can expect.

Skye at Holland condo Name Skye at Holland Location 2 and 6 Holland Drive Developer Holly Development Pte. Ltd Tenure 99-year leasehold Site area About 133,343 sq ft GFA harmonised? Yes Number of units 666 Estimated TOP date 2029 Skye at Holland is developed by a joint venture of CapitaLand, UOL Group, Kheng Leong, and Singapore Land Group. CapitaLand and UOL Group, major players in this development, are reputable for their shopping malls and luxury residential developments. CapitaLand's recent condominium launches include LyndenWoods, J'den, and One Pearl Bank, while UOL's recent projects include UpperHouse at Orchard, Meyer Blue, and Watten House. Skye at Holland unit mix and configurations Unit type Size (sq ft) Number of units per cent of total units 2-bedroom 581 74 11.1 per cent 2-bedroom premium 667 and 678 148 22.2 per cent 2-bedroom premium + study 732 and 743 148 22.2 per cent 3-bedroom 915 74 11.1 per cent 3-bedroom premium 1,076 74 11.1 per cent 4-bedroom (with private lift) 1,238 74 11.1 per cent 4-bedroom premium (with private lift) 1,464 37 5.6 per cent 5-bedroom suite (with private lift) 1,765 37 5.6 per cent 666 100 per cent Skye at Holland's unit mix leans heavily toward 2- and 3-bedroom layouts, which together make up about 78 per cent of the development. The remaining 4- and 5-bedroom units cater to larger households seeking more space. Village Residences, Leedon Green, and Hyll on Holland. But there is an important distinction: those developments were launched pre-harmonisation. Their on-paper sizes include non-liveable areas like AC ledges, which makes them appear larger than the more efficiently measured units at Skye at Holland. It's also worth noting that Skye at Holland does not feature studio or 1-bedroom apartments, which is a common trait among CCR launches. For single buyers, the smallest available option here begins at a two-bedroom unit. Skye at Holland location Skye at Holland is located within a five-minute walk of Holland Village MRT. It's arguably the perfect example of what the CCL was designed for: One stop to Buona Vista (EWL), two to Botanic Gardens (DTL), three to Caldecott (TEL), five to Bishan (NSL), and seven to Serangoon (NEL). It's also right beside One Holland Village mall, giving it the best of being near a mall without the potential drawbacks of living in an integrated condo (e.g. higher human traffic, feeling less "homely" and more commercialised). One Holland Village mall comprises CS Fresh supermarket, Watsons and Guardian pharmacies, and F&B options like Surrey Hills Grocer, Din Tai Fung, Lau Wang, Sushi Tei, Toast Box, Starbucks, and M&S Food. It's also within walking distance of greenery, including Holland Road Park Connector, and a short drive to Botanic Gardens. Skye at Holland, being the tallest development in the area and near landed enclaves, further allows residents on higher floors to enjoy the full extent of the property's views. For families with younger children, Henry Park, Fairfield Methodist, and New Town Primary School are all within a short drive away. Skye at Holland site layout Skye at Holland occupies about 133,343 sq ft of land, and features two blocks of 40-storey residential towers, making it the tallest condo in Holland Village. Given the irregular shape of the land this plot sits on, not all facilities are spread out evenly between both residential blocks. The main exemplification is the 50m lap pool, featured along one side of the estate and one of the residential blocks, rather than between them. Instead, a smaller leisure pool sits between the blocks. Residents of the 50m lap pool-facing units enjoy views of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve in the distance, with landed GCBs in the foreground. Meanwhile, the outward-facing units of the other block look towards One Holland Village Residences and beyond, with the Botanic Gardens and CBD in the midground, framed by the city skyline in the background. Holland Vista BTO is also being developed in front of Skye at Holland, here. One way the developer has maximised convenience for residents is by reserving the ground floor of each residential block for shared facilities. Under the block next to the 50m lap pool are two private gyms and a host of gathering spaces for yoga, games, families, and reading. Under the other block are a steam room, lounge spaces, and a hammock garden. Other facilities, mainly ones that tend to generate noise, are sectioned next to one end of the 50m lap pool. This area of the estate features three function rooms, two BBQ pavilions, the main gym, wellness and kids pools, a jacuzzi, gardens, a playground, nursing and changing rooms, entertainment and game rooms, and a sky lounge. One facility this condo doesn't come with is a tennis court, but that's not uncommon for new launches today. For drivers, Skye at Holland comes with 671 residential carpark lots (inclusive of 18 EV charging lots) and five accessible carpark lots. This is a generous provision, given the development's proximity to Holland Village MRT and One Holland Village mall. It's also a five-minute drive to the AYE and an eight-minute drive to the PIE, providing seamless access to Orchard and the CBD within 20 minutes. Skye at Holland features two driving entrances, one along Holland Village Way and another along Holland Drive. It also features a one-sided gate, leading to Holland Road, approximately a five-minute walk from Holland Village MRT. Skye at Holland launching from $2,598 PSF The developer has released indicative launch prices for Skye at Holland (excluding 5-bedroom units): 2-bedroom units from $1.51 million ($2,598 PSF)

2-bedroom premium units from $1.76 million ($2,637 PSF)

3-bedroom units from $2.4 million ($2,623 PSF)

At these levels, Skye at Holland enters the market at a lower $PSF than One Holland Village Residences. For buyers, this pricing is likely to be well-received, as it offers a more palatable entry point into a CCR location. For recent purchasers at One Holland Village Residences, however, the comparison may sting. To put things in perspective: When One Holland Village Residences launched in 2019, units were priced between $2,600 and $2,900 PSF, already considered steep at the time, when overall market benchmarks were lower. On top of that, floor plans at One Holland Village Residences tended to be larger, which pushed up overall quantum prices even further. The project nevertheless sold steadily: About 30 per cent (92 of 296 units) were taken up on launch weekend, and by January 2023, the developer reported that 80 per cent of units were sold. Since then, resale performance has shown resilience. Tphe only recorded subsale, a 1,238 sq ft unit first purchased for $4.19 million ($3,385 PSF) in 2023, resold in 2025 for $4.68 million ($3,781 PSF), marking a gain despite the high entry price. Other comparable launches include Nava Grove (2024) and Pinetree Hill (2023), both located in Ulu Pandan. While they launched at lower averages — $2,448 and $2,460 PSF, respectively, their prices in the secondary market have since climbed higher than what Skye at Holland will be launching at. For those wondering about other comparable prices around Holland Village, two nearby freehold projects, Leedon Green and Hyll on Holland, have recently TOP-ed. Both cater to buyers who prefer newer, move-in-ready homes and have been active in the subsale market. Here's a look at how these developments have performed so far. Project name Unit type Average resale price Hyll on Holland 2-bedroom $1,735,000 3-bedroom $3,139,444 Leedon Green 1-bedroom $1,383,333 2-bedroom $2,009,958 3-bedroom $3,425,000 4-bedroom $5,072,000 While it remains to be seen how much Skye at Holland prices could stage upwards (depending on demand), this project is launching at a relatively attractive $PSF compared to One Holland Village Residences, and at launch prices can be seen as more affordable than its peers in the subsale market. What strengthens its case further is timing. One Holland Village set benchmarks back in 2019 when overall market levels were lower, and those units were sold pre-harmonisation with larger layouts. That Skye at Holland can launch at a lower PSF today, despite a more competitive environment and higher overall benchmarks, gives weight to its value proposition.

