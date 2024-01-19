New hotel in Singapore, adventure tours and travel deals to check out for your next holiday

Make travel your goal this 2024! Take time for yourself with zen retreats in New Zealand, go on an adventure cycle through the Netherlands, or soar to the sky at InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping.

With exclusive travel deals on Vietjet waiting for you, it’s the best time to make your plans. And even if you decide to stay in Singapore, we’ve got you covered with the new Conrad Singapore Orchard.

Conrad Singapore Orchard debuts with conscientious luxury

Conrad Singapore Orchard makes its debut with nature-inspired living, purposeful experiences, and a slew of gastronomic options tucked within an exclusive enclave on Orchard Road.

The hotel’s unique design embraces local art and nature across the 12 cascading floors, with the highlight of Portman’s skylit atrium bathing the entire atrium in natural light.

The sophistication-meets-nature design runs across the 445 rooms, fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows and artworks by local artists.

Along with the new look, the hotel curates a series of purposeful experiences such as fitness and wellness classes, The Edible Garden Walk at the Singapore Botanical Gardens, and the signature Sleep-to-Wake Ritual, which includes calming tea, guided sound bath, and an extensive pillow menu to rejuvenate the mind and body.

Feast at one of the ten restaurant and bar concepts, including Basilico. Summer Palace, and the No. 21 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars, Manhattan.

Conrad Singapore Orchard is located at 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715, p.+65 6733 8888.

Exclusive northern Thai experiences at InterContinental Chiang Mai

The luxury haven nestled in the heart of Chiang Mai, InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping, launches three exclusive experiences to elevate your stay.

Cultural aficionados can look to the Lanna Legacy Cultural and Architectural Tour (from $165++ per person) to explore the diverse heritage of Chiang Mai through tours, stories, and hands-on experiences.

Love tea? Journey into the world of tea with a Tea Artistry Blending and Tasting Workshop at the riverside Monsoon Tea Boutique (from $190++ per person).

For a romantic spin, rise to the skies with the Sky Romance Hot-Air Balloon Adventure ($1,000++).

Hop on your private limousine to reach the open fields, where you’ll set off to catch the breathtaking sunrise high in the sky!

Round up the romantic morning with a gourmet breakfast picnic and sparkling wine (included) by the lake and mountains.

InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping is located at 153 Sridonchai Rd, Chang Khlan Sub-district, Mueang, Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand, p.+ +66 52 090 998.

Hike, bike, or run in adventurous holidays

Turn up your 2024 holidays with some fun and action with hike, bike, or run tours with Travel Wander.

Join the Singapore-based experience maker in nature-based tours like cycling through the Jewels of Central Vietnam in March (seven days, from $1,648), or see Jeju in a different light when you hike through its coastal roads and forested paths (six days, from $1,988).

Slow travel through the Netherlands on your bike as you pedal through cities like Amsterdam, Haarlem, Leiden, Delft, and Gouda (seven days, $2,248). Have something else in mind? You can customise your experience, too.

Find out more about the tours here.

Find your zen in New Zealand

With its snow-capped mountains, sun-kissed waters, and rolling plains, New Zealand is the perfect destination to immerse in nature and find your zen.

Relax in style at Valley View Glamping, nestled within Waitaki Valley’s unspoiled natural beauty. Suitable for groups of two to four, the glamping site offers seven domes around the area.

Each dome has large bay windows for stunning views of the surroundings and comfortable beds to keep you warm and cosy as you gaze at the stars at night.

Keen on a wellness retreat? Head to the Parohe Island Retreat and recharge with their wellness activities.

Learn the ancient art of healing with the Ayurveda Cleansing Retreat, which includes customised Ayurvedic treatments alongside yoga classes and plant-based meals.

Vietjet celebrates Lunar New Year with exclusive travel deals

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Vietjet’s weekly ticket bonanza, offering irresistible promotions every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from now until Feb 10, 2024.

International flights with the low-cost carrier start from just $80 (one way, inclusive of taxes and fees). It’s time to plan your long weekends and vacations ahead because you’ll have until Dec 31, 2024 to travel (excluding holidays and peak seasons).

Want to fly better? Don’t miss the 20 per cent travel deals on Business and SkyBoss tickets!

Visit www.vietjetair.com for more details.

This article was first published in City Nomads.