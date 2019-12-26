New hotels in Singapore for couple staycations to recharge for 2020

These establishments are either in restored heritage properties or take inspiration from Singapore’s history giving them a unique charm. They will definitely give you an unforgettable experience that is different from a standard hotel.

Here are seven of the best hotels in Singapore for you to have a romantic staycation with bae.

ANDAZ SINGAPORE

The Andaz hotel is perfect for couples who want to have a luxe vacation while still staying in the middle of the city.

Conveniently located in the bustling Bugis area, Andaz is part of Duo Galleria and accessible by MRT. The hotel occupies the upper levels of the building and the reception area is located at level 25.

This means, you get fantastic views of the city from many of the guest rooms, which look even more spectacular at night.

The rooms and suites come with floor-to-ceiling windows and have a warm aesthetic that immediately allows you to relax and unwind.

There are also little touches that are reminiscent of shophouses in its surrounding area such as door shutters that act as room dividers and retro letter boxes that house the doorbell.

Be sure to pay a visit to the rooftop bar Mr Stork which is on the 39th floor.

What’s more romantic than sipping on a drink with your date as you take in the amazing view of the city skyline together?

If you want more intimacy, tepee huts are also available for you to snuggle up with each other.

Room prices start from $370++ per night. 5 Fraser Street, Singapore 189354.

THE OUTPOST HOTEL

One of the newest hotels on this list, The Outpost Hotel is located in Sentosa and promises to take you away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Billed as an adults-only hotel and strictly for guests aged above 12 years old, it is the perfect place for couples who are looking to have a quiet and intimate getaway.

All 193 of the rooms have standard sizes of 24sqm and face either the sea, pool or island. No matter which room you book, you will be sure to get wonderful views from the floor-to-ceiling windows.