New hotels in Singapore for couple staycations to recharge for 2020

These establishments are either in restored heritage properties or take inspiration from Singapore’s history giving them a unique charm. They will definitely give you an unforgettable experience that is different from a standard hotel.
Here are seven of the best hotels in Singapore for you to have a romantic staycation with bae.
ANDAZ SINGAPORE
The Andaz hotel is perfect for couples who want to have a luxe vacation while still staying in the middle of the city.
Conveniently located in the bustling Bugis area, Andaz is part of Duo Galleria and accessible by MRT. The hotel occupies the upper levels of the building and the reception area is located at level 25.
This means, you get fantastic views of the city from many of the guest rooms, which look even more spectacular at night.
The rooms and suites come with floor-to-ceiling windows and have a warm aesthetic that immediately allows you to relax and unwind.
There are also little touches that are reminiscent of shophouses in its surrounding area such as door shutters that act as room dividers and retro letter boxes that house the doorbell.
Be sure to pay a visit to the rooftop bar Mr Stork which is on the 39th floor.
What’s more romantic than sipping on a drink with your date as you take in the amazing view of the city skyline together?
If you want more intimacy, tepee huts are also available for you to snuggle up with each other.
Room prices start from $370++ per night. 5 Fraser Street, Singapore 189354.
THE OUTPOST HOTEL
One of the newest hotels on this list, The Outpost Hotel is located in Sentosa and promises to take you away from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Billed as an adults-only hotel and strictly for guests aged above 12 years old, it is the perfect place for couples who are looking to have a quiet and intimate getaway.
All 193 of the rooms have standard sizes of 24sqm and face either the sea, pool or island. No matter which room you book, you will be sure to get wonderful views from the floor-to-ceiling windows.
The black and white colonial colours are a big part of the striking and modern décor and strategically placed warm lighting fixtures will be sure to put many of you in the mood for a romantic time. You can even customise your own complimentary minibar. If you are looking forward to lounging at the pool, sip on a cocktail from The Pool Bar as you look at the majestic sea view or take a dip into their themed pools. We recommend the Pamukkale Pool which is adults-only and features pool terraces that overlook the horizon of the sea. It will definitely be the perfect place to catch the sun set with your loved one. Prices start from $330++ a night. 10 Artillery Avenue, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099951. SIX SENSES DUXTON If you are looking for a sexy staycation, look no further than the Six Senses Duxton boutique hotel. As you step into the hotel, be greeted by the beautiful gold and black chinoiserie furnishings and décor and be transported into an opulent world where east meets west. There are 49 rooms in the heritage shophouses that make up the property. Expect stylishly decorated rooms that are dark and sensual like the Opium Rooms, or white and soothing like the Pearl Suite. Even if you are not booking a stay here, their gorgeous antiquarian-themed Yellow Pot Ba with unique cocktails inspired by Eastern culture is perfect for intimate date nights with bae. Prices start from $268++ per night. 83 Duxton Road, Singapore 089540. THE CAPITOL KEMPINKSKI For something a little more luxe with a vintage charm, check in at The Capitol Kempinski hotel. Housed within the lovingly restored heritage buildings of Capitol Building and Stamford House, relish in the history of the buildings as you set your eyes on the dramatic arches, grand windows and original intricate wooden bannisters. The luxury establishment has a total of 157 guest rooms and suites in 50 unique room configurations. This gives you a reason for return visits as you are likely to get a different experience and view each time. Rooms are tastefully decorated in neutral warm tones of chocolate and vanilla and boasts ceiling heights of over 3 metres. The Terrace Room has a private outdoor terrace area for you to relax while overlooking the city streets. 'Or if you are feeling extravagant, go for one of the elegant and spacious suites and experience some old-school glamour. There is also an outdoor saltwater relaxation pool and spa for you to chill at. Room prices start from $351 per night. 15 Stamford Road, Singapore 178906. THE BARRACKS HOTEL Sentosa gets a new five-star hotel with the opening of The Barracks Hotel. As the name suggests, the hotel is housed at a colonial building that was once home to the British Army. You will find a mix of vintage and modern elements in its décor that gives you a glimpse into Sentosa’s past. With just 40 rooms and suites, it is perfect for couples who want a privacy in a luxurious setting. The Premier Rooms feature outdoor patios and the Suites come with its own semi-private jacuzzi. Room prices start from $510++. 2 Gunner Lane, Palawan Ridge, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099567. GRAND PARK CITY HALL The Grand Park City Hall hotel has been around for a while but after reopening with its newly renovated premises, it almost feels like a brand-new hotel. The sleek interior draws inspiration from traditional and modern elements, and the rooms are elegantly decked out in colonial-style décor featuring details like Peranakan tiles and vintage pieces. And it’s not just the building that has gotten an upgrade. Guests are now able to check in and out digitally using a smart mobile app, which even functions as a digital room key. You can also use it to control the lighting and appliances in your room, and message staff directly if you need help. If this is still isn’t enough to impress bae, opt for the Oasis Junior Suite which comes with a private outdoor mini garden and jacuzzi hot tub. Otherwise, a stay in the Premier Room which has a bathtub in the see-through bathroom (they come with privacy blinds too) will surely help to get you in the mood for some sexy times! Room prices start from $230++ per night. 10 Coleman Street, Singapore 179809. ANN SIANG HOUSE For a more unique experience, check out Ann Siang House which gives guests more than just a room. Located in the trendy Ann Siang Hill area, the quirky boutique hotel may only have a total of 20 rooms and suites, but they have plenty to offer. Fitness lovers can choose to stay in the Active Studio and make use of in-room equipment like a stationery exercise bike or handheld weights to have a private workout session. If you want to whip up a romantic meal for two, go for the Culinary Studio which comes with a well-equipped kitchenette complete with a microwave and quality cooking and dining utensils. Or you can pamper yourself in the Wellbeing Suite with the Ogawa massage chair, essential oils and handmade bath salts and have your own spa day. Room prices start from $224++ per night. 28 Ann Siang Road, Singapore 069708. This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.
