New Hyundai i30 hatchback debuts in Singapore

The updated Hyundai i30 is now officially available in Singapore.
The facelifted i30 comes just two years after the current-generation model arrived here. Unlike its predecessor, which has a turbocharged 1.4-litre engine, the latest i30 is equipped with a SmartStream turbocharged 1-litre 3-cylinder engine.
Only one variant is available, and prices currently start from $101,999 with COE (no VES rebate/surcharge).
Hyundai i30 - Familiar styling cues
The new Hyundai i30 features a new 3D-pattern chrome grille reminiscent of the one on the Venue and new Avante models.
This component is flanked by a pair of new and slimmer LED headlamps, and new V-shaped daytime running lights. There’s a new bumper at the rear that improves aerodynamics.
The i30 hatchback is now available in four new paint hues: Dark Knight, Silky Bronze, Sunset Red and Shimmering Silver.
Interior and safety updates
Several improvements have been made to the cabin as well. Compared to the previous model, the new Hyundai i30 comes with a new instrument panel and infotainment system.
The former, which replaces the analogue gauges, features a 7-inch LCD screen in the middle of the cluster. Meanwhile, the latter offers users a larger 8-inch touchscreen interface (the previous one was five inches) and nicer graphics as well.
As seen in other Hyundai models, the latest i30 hatchback also comes with a long list of SmartSense safety features.
These include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist that now has bicycle detection, Lane Following Assist, Leading vehicle Departure Alert, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Smart Cruise Control.
Smaller motor
The preceding i30 is a Cat B model because it has a turbocharged 1.4-litre inline-4 engine that makes 138hp and 242Nm.
On the other hand, the new i30 is now a Cat A car, thanks to its turbocharged 1-litre 3-cylinder producing 118hp (120PS, 88.3kW) and 200Nm. The latter figure is available to drivers from 2000-3500rpm.
Hyundai says the new i30 has a combined consumption figure of 18.9km/L, an improvement over the previous model’s 18.2km/L. Like its predecessor, the latest i30 is equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Price and availability
The new Hyundai i30 1.0 hatchback is now available at official agent Komoco Motors. Prices (correct at time of writing) start from $101,999 with COE.
This article was first published in Torque.