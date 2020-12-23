New Hyundai i30 hatchback debuts in Singapore

The updated Hyundai i30 is now officially available in Singapore.

Hyundai i30.

PHOTO: Hyundai

The facelifted i30 comes just two years after the current-generation model arrived here. Unlike its predecessor, which has a turbocharged 1.4-litre engine, the latest i30 is equipped with a SmartStream turbocharged 1-litre 3-cylinder engine.

Only one variant is available, and prices currently start from $101,999 with COE (no VES rebate/surcharge).

Hyundai i30 - Familiar styling cues

The new Hyundai i30 features a new 3D-pattern chrome grille reminiscent of the one on the Venue and new Avante models.

This component is flanked by a pair of new and slimmer LED headlamps, and new V-shaped daytime running lights. There’s a new bumper at the rear that improves aerodynamics.

The i30 hatchback is now available in four new paint hues: Dark Knight, Silky Bronze, Sunset Red and Shimmering Silver.

PHOTO: Hyundai

Interior and safety updates

Several improvements have been made to the cabin as well. Compared to the previous model, the new Hyundai i30 comes with a new instrument panel and infotainment system.

The former, which replaces the analogue gauges, features a 7-inch LCD screen in the middle of the cluster. Meanwhile, the latter offers users a larger 8-inch touchscreen interface (the previous one was five inches) and nicer graphics as well.

As seen in other Hyundai models, the latest i30 hatchback also comes with a long list of SmartSense safety features.

These include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist that now has bicycle detection, Lane Following Assist, Leading vehicle Departure Alert, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Smart Cruise Control.

Updated cabin features a new instrument panel and a larger 8-inch infotainment display, which replaces the previous 5-inch unit.

PHOTO: Hyundai

Smaller motor

The preceding i30 is a Cat B model because it has a turbocharged 1.4-litre inline-4 engine that makes 138hp and 242Nm.

On the other hand, the new i30 is now a Cat A car, thanks to its turbocharged 1-litre 3-cylinder producing 118hp (120PS, 88.3kW) and 200Nm. The latter figure is available to drivers from 2000-3500rpm.

Hyundai says the new i30 has a combined consumption figure of 18.9km/L, an improvement over the previous model’s 18.2km/L. Like its predecessor, the latest i30 is equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Price and availability

The new Hyundai i30 1.0 hatchback is now available at official agent Komoco Motors. Prices (correct at time of writing) start from $101,999 with COE.

PHOTO: Hyundai

This article was first published in Torque.