New indoor drifting arena Dorifto! opens doors in Novena

Singapore may not have a Mount Akina-equivalent of its own to boast of, but Singaporean petrolheads now at least have a new space to let loose, channel their inner Takumi Fujiwaras, and put their donut-making skills to the test.

Jointly brought to life by Singaporean racing drivers Gladys Lam and Shane Ang, the island's new indoor drifting track Dorifto!, will soon open its doors to the public officially on 16 April 2026, but first hosted a special preview for the media on Tuesday afternoon (April 14).

Dorifto! marks Singapore's newest indoor drifting arena, and is aiming to be a space where "anyone can go sideways safely"

Anime fans will probably already know that 'dorifto' is the Japanese word and phonetic pronunciation for 'drift'.

Said to be inspired by Japanese touge roads, the sheltered space promises to be a space where "anyone can go sideways safely" come rain or shine, with Dorifto! operating under the philosophy of 'drifting for everyone'.

The team states that everyone — from budding drifters to enthusiasts — is welcome here, with the only requirement being that they must be above 1.2 metres tall.

Down to the details: Dorifto! promises to take you momentarily out of Singapore with detailed homages to Japan

Step in and you'll notice the arena charmingly furnished with bits of Japan that promise to take you momentarily out of Singapore, including physical trees, road signs and towering lamps, and a replica of a signboard pointing you towards Mount Haruna — the actual mountain that inspired the manga's Mount Akina.

We reckon that the spot that Initial D fans will probably be most excited about, however, is an artful homage to the series' Fujiwara Tofu Shop.

Speaking of Initial D, fans should also have no problem recognising the electric mini drift cars that are on hand for visitors to drive.

The arena even comes with a replica of Fujiwara Tofu Shop

The 20 cars in the arena are split between two designs — that of the AE86 Toyota Corolla and the Mazda RX-7 FD — which are meant to "pay homage to the legacy of Initial D".

The team has shared that with them, it hopes to bring a "familiar yet reimagined drifting experience to life".

SgCarMart understands that these designs are bespoke to the Dorifto! arena — meaning that Singapore is the only place in the world where you can find them.

As evidence of just how fastidious the team has been in crafting an immersive experience for visitors, you’ll also note that the cars come with functional head and taillights.

The circuit features drift cars with bespoke designs that pay homage to the AE86 Toyota Corolla and Mazda RX-7 FD; all of them come with function head and taillights, with the team teasing the potential of 'touge nights' in the days to come

Plans are already underway for 'touge nights' to be held here — for a proper simulation of drifting at night amidst the mountain passes, only with the glow of car head lights dazzling the track.

Again, the Dorifto! team has emphasised its focus on safety and accessible fun for visitors; all the drift cars are kitted out with safety bumpers that are designed to minimise impact and protect their occupants.

Prices at Dorifto! start at $23 for a single off-peak session (before 6pm on weekdays), which entitles visitors to eight minutes of drift time.

A single peak-hour session (after 6pm on weekdays and during weekends and public holidays) sees prices rise just slightly, to $28.

Given the amount of laughter you'll be having at Dorifto!, however, don't be surprised to find yourself gravitating toward the session packages, which can be used during both peak and off-peak periods.

These comprise five-session packages priced at $115 (for a per session price of $23) and 10-session packages priced at $220 (for a per session price of $22).

Visitors who are keen to immersive themselves in the fun may do so from April 16 onwards, and can get to the arena conveniently either by car or public transport

As mentioned earlier, Dorifto! is set to welcome its first walk-in drifters from 16 April 2026.

The circuit can be visited at the Level 6A carpark of Velocity @ Novena Square, and will be open between 12pm to 10pm on weekdays, and from 10am to 10pm on weekends.

Visitors can drive all the way up and park directly outside of the Dorifto! arena if they wish (subject to the availability of lots).

Alternatively, those who are travelling by public transport can take Exit B at Novena MRT station, and follow the direction guide posted on its official Instagram account here.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.