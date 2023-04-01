New James Bond story to be released to celebrate King Charles' coronation

The coronation of King Charles is to be celebrated with the release of a new James Bond story called On His Majesty's Secret Service.

Bosses at Ian Fleming Publications — the company which administers all of the late 007 writer's literary works — have commissioned author Charlie Higson to come up with a new adventure for the superspy 60 years after Fleming published his book On Her Majesty's Secret Service, which featured a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth in the title.

The story will be set in the present day with Bond being sent to thwart an attempt to disrupt the King's coronation.

Higson — who previously authored five of the Young Bond books — said of the new tale: "When Ian Fleming Publications came to me with the idea of writing an adult Bond story a little more than a month ago I was thrilled — until I realised it had to be ready for the coronation in May.

"Getting it written and turned around in such a short space of time was going to be as tense and heart-pounding as any Bond mission. Although, of course, nobody would actually be shooting at me."

He added of the story: "Everything you want from a Bond story is in there — sex, violence, cars, a colourful villain with a nasty henchman, and of course, Bond himself, so well-known and yet so unknowable."

On His Majesty's Secret Service will be published on May 4, two days before King Charles' coronation on May 6 and all the royalties from sales of the book will support the work of UK charity the National Literacy Trust, which helps disadvantaged children gain literacy skills.

Corinne Turner Managing director of Ian Fleming Publications said: "The coronation of King Charles III is a momentous occasion for the country.

"We asked ourselves how we at Ian Fleming Publications could celebrate it, and the answer seemed obvious. Ian Fleming's On Her Majesty's Secret Service' was first published on April 1. 1963. What better way, 60 years on, to mark this new chapter in history than with a brand new story, On His Majesty's Secret Service?

"We shared our thoughts with Charlie [Higson], and he was delighted to take on the challenge of writing a Bond adventure in time for publication in May."