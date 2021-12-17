The new Lexus NX arrives in Singapore

Lexus has launched the all new NX here in Singapore, now redesigned and re-engineered to meet the diverse needs and lifestyles of modern drivers and furthering the firm's lead in sustainable luxury.

Built on the firm's GA-K platform, the new SUV is able to offer generous interior space alongside a strikingly shaped body. The new NX has also grown by 20mm in length and width, and also sits slightly taller than its predecessor.

Up front of the Lexus NX rests the Lexus Spindle Grille, which now sits more upright for more efficient engine cooling. Flanking this grille are slim head lights that sport a black finish to their internals to better accentuate the L-shaped daytime running lights.

'Luxury' trim models of the NX 350h will get bi-LED triple projector headlamps with adaptive high beam. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Further up, the hood of the new Lexus NX also now reaches out to the grille, visually extending the front of the car. This pairs with a reduced rear overhang to give the car greater visual forward motion.

And at the rear, the new NX gets a taillight that stretches the width of the vehicle, flanked by additional L-shaped lamps at either end. The car also now sports a revised brand mark above the licence plate.

F-Sport models of the Lexus NX will additionally get special 20-inch alloy wheels, a spoiler on the lower bumper, and front-side garnishes for a sportier impression.

Lexus states that various details, including for example, a reduction in the number of steps from the door surface to the glass of the car, have been taken to ensure optimum aerodynamic performance of the new body. This will not only deliver greater efficiency but also a quieter drive at speed.

Enhanced underbody airflow and smarter use of insulation materials also aid to reduce air flow and noise seeping into the cabin by approximately 15 per cent.

At the rear, the Lexus NX gets taillights that stretch the width of the vehicle, as well as a new brand mark above the licence plate. PHOTO: sgCarMart

In the cabin, the driver will notice new touch sensor panels on the steering wheel for easy interacting with the head-up display or the instrument cluster. A new 14-inch infotainment system also features.

The system sports menu selection icons on the driver's side for intuitive use, and is also equipped with voice recognition capability.

There are also 64 different interior ambient lighting options and 14 pre-defined themes to choose from to set the right mood for any kind of adventure.

At launch the Lexus NX is available here with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine, paired to a hybrid system. Total system output stands at 240bhp, while peak torque is 239Nm. This will send the Lexus NX to 100km/h from a standstill in just 7.7 seconds.

The new 14-inch infotainment screen in the cabin is equipped with a glare-reducing layer between the glass and the LCD PHOTO: sgCarMart

However, from early next year, customers will also be able to opt for a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, which also utilises a 2.5-litre engine.

The plug-in hybrid is additionally assisted by an 18.1kWh lithium-ion battery to offer up to 76km of electric-only range according to the WLTP cycle. This plug-in hybrid variant will come in the F Sport trim.

Also arriving early next year is the Lexus NX350 F Sport. This sporty variant will be powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic and an all-wheel drive system.

Car Model Price (inclusive of COE) Lexus NX 350h Hybrid 2.5 Executive (A) P.O.A Lexus NX 350h Hybrid 2.5 Luxury (A) $306,800

This article was first published in sgCarMart.