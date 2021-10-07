New mall opening in Punggol: Northshore Plaza to have duplex Decathlon outlet and food options galore

Punggol residents can soon rejoice with a new mall opening at the end of this month.

Come Oct 29, the three-story block comprising two wings — Northshore Plaza I and II — will open its doors in the area's Northshore District.

The mall is about a 16-minute walk or seven-minute drive away from Waterway Point at Punggol Central.

Based on early information provided by HDB, Northshore Plaza is touted to be the first sea-front neighbourhood centre to be built in an HDB state that will offer residents "a unique waterfront shopping experience".

Image: OneMap

The mall will be connected to residential locks and Samudera LRT station, with the "naturally-ventilated" corridor (read: no air-con) extending to Punggol Promenade, providing sheltered access to the waterfront.

But what shoppers would most definitely be looking forward to, is the wide array of food and shopping options at the mall. We did some digging to find what are some of the shops, supermarkets, food courts, and F&B outlets that you can expect to find at the mall:

4Fingers

A&W

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Cold Storage

Creamier

Daiso

Decathlon

Fun Toast

Gaku Sushi Bar

Haidilao

Kopitiam foodcourt

Koufu foodcourt

Koi bubble tea

McDonald's

Phoon Huat

Qi Ji

Sixth Floor Oyster Cake

The Tung Lok group, which manages a stable of restaurants such as Duckland and Dancing Crab, is also expected to open a restaurant in the complex.

And what's a shopping mall these days without the presence of stalwarts such as Haidilao, McDonald's, and bubble tea (Koi)?

Fast-food junkies should also be happy to note that A&W will be opening its fifth outlet at the mall.

For something new, home-based business Sixth Floor Oyster Cake will be setting up its first permanent stall in the mall.

And if you love your ice cream and waffles, popular local cafe Creamier will be making its first foray into the north-east! We say be prepared to queue, though.

In terms of retail options, sports enthusiasts can look forward to a bigger and better two-storey Decathlon outlet opening in the mall.

Dubbed an "experience store", it will be the sixth such outlet in Singapore. Since there isn't any information available yet, we imagine that much like the stand-alone megastore at Kallang, the duplex unit here will carry the full range of products available, and will feature product testing zones, as well as a "first-ever Instagrammable mural".

As with every new mall opening, crowds will be expected, Covid-19 or not. In anticipation of human traffic, an advisory has been posted online for those thinking of heading to the Plaza when it opens.

During the launch of Northshore Plaza on 29 Oct 2021. Please remain the standard precaution measures: - Avoid touching... Posted by Punggol Northshore District on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

candicecai@asiaone.com