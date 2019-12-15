New malls, bars and restaurants to check out in KL for a weekend getaway

DAY 1

STAY AT: THE RUMA HOTEL AND RESIDENCES

One of the newest hotels in the city, The RuMa Hotel and Residences is a design standout for combining modern sensibilities and Malaysia’s rich heritage.

Located in the heart of the city near the Petronas Twin Towers and KLCC, The RuMa means home in Bahasa Malayu – and it certainly lives up to it.

The warm hospitality reigns at this hotel with the attentiveness of the hosts at every aspect of your stay.

With 10 categories of rooms to choose from (including studios and two-bedroom suites with beds lined with 330-thread count Egyptian cotton sheets), the nightly rate starts from $200. Good news is: It comes with free minibar snacks, flexible check-in (as early as 7am) and check-out (till as late as 11pm), free breakfast and WiFi.

Being close to the city centre means you can take a stroll in the evening after dinner from The RuMa to KL’s vibrant shopping belt at Bukit Bintang which is about 800m away.

A ride on Grab takes about 15 minutes, depending on the traffic, it costs about RM8 to RM10 for one way.

As the name suggests, you can spend half a day at this five-star home getaway. Head to the UR Spa on the 6th floor that offers anything from 30-minute express treatments to full-day rituals, from RM250 (S$82) for a 30-minute treatment. Wait, there’s even a barber shop by the famed Truefit & Hill of London.

If you want a savour refined local fare without stepping out, do so at ATAS Modern Malaysian Eatery on the Mezzanine Level.

The menu does not disappoint with its delicate flavours and aesthetically-pleasing dishes that are also created for sharing. Try the Jasmine Rice Salad (RM25) and pair it with a delicious dish such as the Squid, Wing Bean, Belimbing, Green Sambal (RM75).

Address: 7 Jalan Kia Peng

STAY AT: THE KUALA LUMPUR JOURNAL HOTEL

It feels like you’re at a beach resort, and at times in Miami. That’s the laidback vibe of this uber cool hotel in downtown KL that also shines with its retro, contemporary design – and clever use of pastel colours – that makes it so Instagram-worthy.

The rooftop swimming pool itself is a popular haunt often drawing throngs of scene-sters to the cool music gigs.

Now back to the rooms. We girls love big bathrooms. There’s more than enough space to move around, do you make-up, space for your toiletries, and yes, big mirrors.

There are three types of deluxe rooms, with a nightly rate from $100. And dining? The Kedai Kopi Journal is a welcoming hangout for breakfast and an all-day menu featuring Malaysian favourites and western fare, from RM28 for a hearty entree.

Address: 30, Jalan Beremi, Bukit Bintang

DINE AT: JING ZE CONTEMPORARY ASIAN RESTAURANT (FOR LUNCH)

This is the brainchild of Singaporean chef-owner, Nicholas Scorpion, who opened his first eatery at Petaling Jaya this year. Jing Ze offers fine-dining quality at affordable prices.

The menu is commendable as chef Nicholas revisits the simple, traditional recipes, giving them a modern interpretation.

Must-try: Bebek Bengil (RM25); Beef Tartare (RM40); Wagyu Rump Cap (RM120); and Fresh Mud Crab & Young Papaya Salad (RM60).

Address: No.22A Ground & Mezzanine Floors, Jalan 17/54, Section 17, Petaling Jaya. Opens 12pm – 3pm (lunch), 6pm – 10pm (dinner). Closed on Monday.

DINE AT: DONKEY & CROW IRISH PUB (FOR DINNER)

PHOTO: Facebook/donkeyncrow2

The latest Irish bar to open at the trendy Bangsar Shopping Centre serves up delicious and generous portions on the menu.

With its laidback vibe, cosy atmosphere (indoor and outdoor) and friendly service (read: happy staff), this is one bar that makes you feel right at home with a pint of chilled, frothy Guinness in hand. It’s a popular haunt for locals and expats.

The kitchen serves hearty homemade-style Irish dishes with aplomb, such as the signature Pork Knuckle (RM88++), Cottage Pie (RM35++) and Meat Platter (RM138++).

Address: Lot G130, Ground Floor, Bangsar Shopping Centre. Opens 11am – 1am.

SHOP AT: PUBLIKA SHOPPING GALLERY

Although the mall has been around for a while, there is nothing quite like Publika. It continues to pique the interest of shoppers with its interesting programmes every month from artisanal flea market, exhibitions to music festivals and indie music performances.

Publika, too, features some of the most quirky indie cafes alongside F&B brand names such as The Social.

Address: No 1, Jalan Dutamas. Opens: 10am – 10pm.

PARTY AT: DRAGONFLY KL

PHOTO: Facebook/DragonflyKualaLumpur

A reincarnation of Jakarta’s most popular nightspots, this latest hotspot is a must-visit.

The iconic clubbing brand is known for its magnificent lighting that electrifies the room, alongside is highly-charged playlist dished by a roaster of both local and global acts, covering the ever-popular EDM genre and urban tunes.

Chill at the lounge and bar in the evening to take in the view from the 50th level.

Address: Level 50, Naza Tower. Opens: 9pm – 3am. Cover charge and dress code applies.

CHILL AT: WONDER BAR

PHOTO: Facebook/WONDERBARSOLARIS

It’s colourful, cute and not quite your usual hangout.

In fact, your Insta-moment is right here at the new carnival-inspired bar that includes a quirky claw machine and beer pong games.

Wait, there are also carnival-themed cocktails (RM30++) and colourful The Ferris Wheel shots (RM148++). What’s wonderful is its 9pm happy hour where beers are priced from RM9 nett.

Address: K-G-01 & 02 Soho KL. Solaris Mont Kiara, No 2 Jalan Solaris. Opens: 5pm – 3am. Free entry and casual dress code.

DAY 2

DINE AT: TSUKIJI NO. 8 (FOR LUNCH)

PHOTO: Facebook/TsukijiNo.8Official

The restaurant imports most of its fresh seafood from Japan's Tsukiji Market, and Tsukiji No. 8 brings the spirit of authentic Japanese fine-dining on the table.

One of the popular favourites is the Shirako Ponzu (RM40). The cod milt is prepared in the traditional way, where it is quickly heated in hot or boiling water then served in a ponzu sauce with chopped green onions and grated daikon radish.

The verdict: It melts in your mouth like smooth, warm butter. Also try the Buri Sashimi (RM55), Ankimo Ponzu (RM20), Shirako Ponzu (RM40) and Zuwai Kani Tempura (RM75) - a seasonal snow crab from Japan.

Address: Lot 136/8 First Floor, Wisma Lim Foo Yong. Opens: 11.30am - 3pm, 6pm - 11pm. Closed on Sunday.

SHOP AT: SHOPPES AT FOUR SEASONS PLACE

The swanky six-storey mall is one of the newest in the city, and it's located next to the Petronas Twin Towers. Shoppes features a tasteful curation of retail and lifestyle stores, with Robinsons as its flagship store.

DINE AT: ATLAS GOURMET MARKET OR MALAYSIA BOLEH FOOD COURT (FOR DINNER)

The interesting place to be is at Atlas Gourmet Market (located at the basement level) that's both a bistro and grocer. Here, you can dine as well as buy a variety of gourmet goods.

The other attraction is the locally-themed Malaysia Boleh Food Court. Here is where you'll find all the local delights - Nasi Lemak, Hokkien Mee, Char Kuey Teow, Bak Kut Teh and more, at affordable prices.

Address: 145, Jalan Ampang. Opens: 10am - 10pm.

PARTY AT: SHI ER

PHOTO: Facebook/SHIERBAR

The Oriental-themed whisky, cigar and music lounge is a place for live music fans. It caters mainly to working adults. The bar carries a wide variety of whisky and cigars.

Shi Er, which means 12 in Mandarin, features indoor and outdoor spaces. Every night, a roster of singers will take to the stage.

Try these cocktails - Dragon Tai-Tai (RM33++), Oxifier (RM38++), Tigerrific (RM48++)

Address: J-G-12, Solaris Mont Kiara, No 2 Jalan Solaris. Opens: 5pm - 3am. Free entry and casual-smart dress code.

CHILL AT: CTRL

PHOTO: Facebook/CTRLMYSOLARIS

The trendy sports and arcade bar is the latest bar brand to have redefined what a game bar should be. Be greeted with the bright neon games icon at CTRL, and inside is a vibrant atmosphere.

You can buy tokens and play these games: basketball dunk, darts, beer pong, claw machine, Daytona, foosball and air hockey.

Drinks are reasonably priced from RM369++ for a vodka tower with sugarcane mixer, and an array of shots from RM68++.

Address: ​J-0G-09 Solaris Mont Kiara, No.2 Jalan Solaris. Opens: 5 pm - 3 am (Monday to Thursday), 5 pm - 4 am (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). Free entry and casual dress code.

This article was first published in Her World Online.