New Mercedes-AMG C43 revealed, gets mild-hybrid 4-pot turbo

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the all-new C 43 AMG, which will feature a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged powerplant, a major departure from the previous generation version which used a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6.

The new engine is based on the same M139 unit that is found in the A 45 and CLA 45 AMG, but features mild-hybrid tech to boost its output to 408hp and 500Nm of torque.

PHOTO: Mercedes-AMG

The most powerful version of the new C-Class, at least until the C 63 AMG arrives, is expected to go on sale later this year, and while pricing details have not been finalised, we estimate it to hover around $350,000 or so based on current COE premiums.

Despite the downsized engine, the new C 43 produces some 40hp more than the outgoing model. Part of it is down to the 48-volt electric motor that forms part of the mild hybrid setup, and is able to assist the turbocharger to enhance responsiveness and increase boost. 0-100km/h comes up in 4.6 seconds, with top speed electronically limited to 250km/h, although there is an optional AMG Driver’s Package that can lift the top speed to 265km/h.

Mercedes-Benz’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is standard on the C 43, and power is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

PHOTO: Mercedes-AMG

Externally, the C 43 is differentiated from the regular C-Class models via the gaping AMG grille up front with vertical slats, while there are also large air intakes in the lower front bumper.

Other cosmetic enhancements include sporty side skirts and a subtle-looking rear diffuser, flanked by vertical slats on the rear bumper, while the quad round tailpipes mark the C 43 AMG out from from the crowd.

PHOTO: Mercedes-AMG

Inside, the C 43 is broadly similar to the standard C-Class cars, but the notable differences include the AMG steering wheel that incorporate additional dials to toggle between the different driving modes, as well as the red seat belts. Carbon fibre also features prominently throughout the cabin, while optional extras include Alcantara trim and sports bucket seats.

PHOTO: Mercedes-AMG

The C 43 AMG comes hot on the heels of the launch of the newest-generation C-Class, of which the first models have already started to appear on Singapore’s roads.

The flagship C 63 AMG model is expected to debut soon after, and while details are still scant on that model, it is likely that the roaring 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 of the previous car will be dropped for emissions reasons.

