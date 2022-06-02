The new Mercedes-AMG One is a 1063hp hybrid supercar

While BMW has been making lots of noise about the 50th anniversary of its legendary M brand, Mercedes-AMG could be the one with the winning hand this time as it unveils the AMG One in time for the 55th anniversary of AMG, the three-pointed star's racing and performance division.

What can it do, why is it an F1 car for the road, how much does it cost, and how many came to Singapore? Read on to find out.

Old-school car enthusiasts may be getting a sense of familiarity with the AMG One's silhouette, and we think it's no coincidence that something about the car's lines hark back to the AMG CLK-GTR from 1997, once the world's most expensive car.

Anyway, the AMG One is completely a product of 2022, right down to its very complicated petrol-electric drivetrain and four-wheel drive system.

Mercedes-AMG states that the two-seat AMG One features technology taken directly from current Formula 1 hybrid drive technology, and even exceeds those for a Formula 1 race car in certain aspects.

For example, the total power output of the AMG One is rated at 1,063 horsepower, and with intelligent four-wheel drive the car has a lot of traction which helps it to stay planted at its top speed of 352km/h. That's not crazy fast, as top speeds go, but we expect this car to totally rip around a racetrack when it comes to cornering performance.

The internal combustion engine in the car is a 1.6-litre V6, with electrically assisted turbocharging for consistent boost pressure. Including the one on the turbocharger, the AMG One has a total of four electric motors.

The second is part of the V6 engine's hybrid drive and is fitted to the crankcase, while the last two motors are at the front of the car, driving one front wheel each. Mercedes-AMG calls the complete drivetrain setup its E Performance hybrid drive.

There are some mind-bending stats on the car: Mercedes-AMG notes that the total torque output of the car cannot be ascertained because of the complexity of the drivetrain.

However, the 1.6-litre V6 engine alone has a maximum power output of 574 horsepower, redlines at 9,000rpm, and has a maximum rotation speed of 11,000rpm. Consider the fact that the 1.6-litre turbo engine in a Hyundai Tucson Hybrid has only 180 horsepower, and you have an idea on how much technical development has gone into the AMG V6.

PHOTO: Mercedes-AMG

The V6 engine, together with its piggy-backed electric motor, drives the rear wheels through a seven-speed gearbox with an automated clutch. The front wheels are driven completely by their respective 120kW electric motors that have a top rotation speed of 50,000rpm.

When everything is rotating at full chat you get a total of 1,063 horse power. The 0 to 100km/h sprint is accomplished in 2.8 seconds, 0 to 200km/h in 7.0 seconds. It's also capable of full-electric drive, with the 8.4kWh lithium-ion battery capable of supporting a claimed range of 18.1km without using any petrol. In full hybrid drive mode though, it has a stated fuel economy of 8.7L/100km.

The interior has been claimed as being designed on a 'Formula 1 for two' principle, which means that besides having a steering wheel stuffed full of control knobs there is very little in the way of soft, plush comfort. It's not a small car though, with an overall length of 4,756mm and wheelbase of 2,760mm.

PHOTO: Mercedes-AMG

Active aerodynamics and six driving modes from sedate GT to all-out track attack allow the AMG One to be set up for any driving occasion. The drive modes affect just about every system on the car, from suspension damping to the rate of power delivery.

Even the wheels of the car, 19-inches at the front and 20-inches at the rear, are custom components, featuring partial carbon-fibre covers for improved aerodynamic efficiency and centre lock fitment systems.

It's been confirmed that Singapore will be getting 'a limited number' of AMG One units, though Mercedes-Benz Singapore did not disclose exactly how many, nor their exact prices.

CarBuyer knows that at least two Singaporean buyers exist, with a few more in Malaysia (and one just across the Causeway, if you know who we mean).

Abroad, the car costs around three-four million, but given the taxes here, we expect the car to cost at least five million once it lands. Because all of the planned 275-units are left-hand drive, you won't be able to register one for on-road use here - so you can save S$90k on a COE, yay.

If you want one, you're already too late: Merc began collecting orders early on in the development process. It did confirm though, that they have already been pre-ordered and completely sold-out, with a delivery date before the end of the year.

The AMG One is just one of more super-expensive Mercs to come as the brand has laid out its plans to aim at the top-end of the luxury car market with more exclusive, expensive models and to kill off some of its lesser-priced cars.

If you think five million is too much for a car, the AMG One isn't even that expensive in the grand scheme of things - there's a Mercedes that sold for 40 times more.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.