New Mercedes-Benz GLC brings more tech and new hybrid drivetrains

STUTTGART, Germany - Mercedes-Benz has revealed the latest generation of its strong-selling GLC SUV, and the major highlights include a significant increase in size, a upgraded C-Class-inspired interior with more tech, and a range of new hybrid drivetrains, including no less than three plug-in hybrid variants.

There is no confirmation for the new GLC’s Singapore debut as of yet, but the car will probably arrive here by the end of 2022 or early 2023, with pricing not likely to stray too far away from the current car.

The GLC is one of Mercedes-Benz’s most popular models, having sold over two million units worldwide ever since the current GLC’s introduction in 2015.

The Stuttgart carmaker claims that the GLC has been its best selling model over the past two years, underlining the GLC’s importance to the brand.

It’s therefore understandable that Mercedes-Benz has opted not to rock the boat too much, at least in terms of styling, and the new GLC looks fairly similar to the outgoing model at first glance.

The conservative redesign hides the fact that the new car is bigger than before, with the new GLC some 60mm longer than its predecessor.

Most of the length have gone into the wheelbase, resulting in greater legroom for passengers, but it has also resulted in a bigger boot, with luggage capacity now up to 620 litres, a 70-litre increase from before.

The main external styling differences concern the larger and more upright grille in front, with the three-pointed star logo featuring prominently in the centre, as well as slightly reshaped headlights. The rear also gets minor changes, with slimmer LED taillights that are now joined by a thin trim element across the centre.

The biggest changes to the GLC are on the inside, with the SUV now getting the same interior treatment as the new C-Class. That means the large vertical 11.9-inch central touchscreen, paired with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Optional equipment include a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, and a 15-speaker Burmester premium sound system.

Safety comes in the way of the Driver Assistance package, which incorporates Active Distance Assist Distronic, the brand’s latest variation of its collision prevention system that can work at speeds of up to 100km/h.

There is also the optional Digital Light headlight technology, which is able to project information such as road signs and symbols onto the road to aid the driver’s awareness.

The new GLC gets a swath of new drivetrains, with all of them featuring some degree of hybridisation. The petrol models that are likely headed for Singapore are the GLC 200 and GLC 300, which feature turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines with 48-volt mild hybrid setups.

Power output stands at 204hp and 320Nm of torque for the GLC 200, and 258hp and 400Nm of torque for the GLC 300, with the mild hybrid system adding an additional 23hp of boost to assist with acceleration.

More interestingly, the GLC also now adds a trio of plug-in hybrid variants, featuring two petrol and one diesel powerplants.

The GLC 300 de diesel plug-in is unlikely to make it here, but the other two, namely the GLC 300 e and GLC 400 e, remain distinct possibilities for our market.

The engines of the plug-in models effectively mirror their petrol-powered counterparts, and the addition of an electric motor bumps output up to 313hp and 550Nm of torque for the GLC 300 e, and 381hp and 650Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz adds that both plug-in hybrids will have an electric driving range of between 104-120km, and can be driven on electric power alone at speeds of up to 140km/h.

