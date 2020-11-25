New Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe debuts in Singapore

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe is now officially available in Singapore.

Available in GLE450 4Matic and GLE53 AMG 4Matic+ variants, the GLE Coupe promises even more refinement, technology, and performance than before. Prices start from $405,888 with COE.

Roomier and more practical

PHOTO: Mercedes-Benz

The latest Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe is even larger than the previous one. It is now 4939mm long and 2010mm wide after gaining 39mm and 7mm, respectively.

The GLE Coupe’s windscreen continues to be more steeply raked than the GLE SUV’s. LED headlights are standard, and the tail-lights are specific to this model.

Also longer this time around is the wheelbase, which has been increased by 20mm over the preceding model’s. Apart from creating more passenger space, the longer wheelbase also enabled designers to enlarge the door openings by 35mm to facilitate ingress/egress.

The larger compartment also results in an improvement in practicality. Boot capacity is 655 litres with the seats up, but fold the rear backrests and this expands to 1790 litres, which is 70 litres more than before.

The loading length and minimum width have also increased by 78mm and 72mm, respectively. And the loading height has been reduced by 59mm to make it easier for users to load heavy items.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe: Cabin tech

PHOTO: Mercedes-Benz

Like all the latest Mercedes models, the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe is also equipped with Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). Its main features in here are the two 12.3-inch screens that display the instrument panel and infotainment interface.

The GLE Coupe also comes with Mercedes me connect, the carmaker’s own connected car service for owners.

Using the app, Mercedes me connect lets owners utilise features that include remote vehicle diagnostics, parked vehicle locator and remote engine starting. Owners can even check the car’s current fuel level.

Safety features in the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe include the Lane Tracking Package, which consists of Active Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Assist with exit warning function, along with Active Brake Assist.

Active Brake Assist helps prevent collisions and rear-end collisions with vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

Powertrains and suspension

PHOTO: Mercedes-Benz

Both the Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4Matic and GLE53 AMG 4Matic+ are powered by turbocharged 3-litre inline-6 engines that are paired to 9-speed automatic gearboxes.

The unit in the GLE450 delivers 362hp (270kW, 367PS) and 500Nm. Equipped with Mercedes’ 48-volt mild hybrid system, EQ Boost, the driver can access an additional 22hp and 250Nm when needed. The GLE450 finishes the zero to 100km/h sprint in 5.7 seconds.

Meanwhile, the motor in the GLE53 offers 429hp (320kW, 435PS) and 520Nm. It is also equipped with EQ Boost, and does the century sprint in 5.3 seconds.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe has Airmatic (air suspension) as standard. It continually adjusts to keep the vehicle level in response to passenger load, road surface and driving conditions.

Drivers seeking further comfort can specify the optional E-Active Body Control, a system that controls spring and damping forces individually at each wheel.

Price and availability

PHOTO: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4Matic is currently priced at $405,888, while the Mercedes-AMG GLE53 4Matic+ is currently retailing for $435,888. Both prices are inclusive of COE.

This article was first published in Torque.