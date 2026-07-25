New Mercedes Maybach GLS680 promises refinements in design, comfort, technology and driving dynamics

Mercedes USA has pulled the covers off its newest model: The Maybach GLS680, which is said to elevate the SUV flagship with "even further refinements in design, comfort, technology, and driving dynamics".

Exterior features include the new Maybach-specific radiator grille with illuminated surround and - for the first time on the Maybach GLS - the subtly illuminated Maybach name within the grille. The standing Mercedes-Benz star atop the hood can also be illuminated as an option for the first time. Exquisite Rose Gold details adorn the new twin-star design Digital Light headlamps.

And joining the exclusive palette of available Maybach two-tone paint finishes is a new Maybach-specific Dark Petrol/Verde Silver Metallic option.

The model rolls on optional 23-inch Maybach forged wheels that feature a Mercedes-Benz star at the centre, which is fitted with a precision ball-bearing mechanism that allows it to remain perfectly upright at all times.

Standard electric running boards emerge the moment a door is opened and fully extend in an instant. At night, an LED strip illuminates the step while a Maybach emblem is simultaneously projected onto the ground. And as the door closes, the running boards seamlessly retract into the side sill panels.

Inside, the front seats feature a newly developed vibration massage programme in the seat cushions. The rear Executive Seats are further elevated with a new massage function that - for the first time in the Mercedes-Maybach GLS - extends to the calf rests.

The Maybach GLS680 also offers more interior personalisation options, with a newly available Beech Brown/Macchiato Beige Maybach Exclusive Nappa leather and two new optional trim finishes: Natural Grain Brown Walnut Wood and an exclusive High-Gloss Silver Metallic Mixed Fabric.

It also comes with the latest generation MBUX infotainment (containing three 12.3-inch digital displays) with Maybach-specific displays, an enhanced Zero Layer, and the MBUX Virtual Assistant powered by generative AI.

At the heart of the model is the latest evolution of the electrified, twin-turbo, eight-cylinder V8 engine that delivers an impressive 595bhp and 850Nm of torque.

Mercedes USA has said that the Maybach GLS680 will arrive at local dealerships later this year.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.