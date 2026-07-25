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New Mercedes Maybach GLS680 promises refinements in design, comfort, technology and driving dynamics

New Mercedes Maybach GLS680 promises refinements in design, comfort, technology and driving dynamics
Mercedes' newest Maybach model promises to deliver further refinements in design, comfort, technology, and driving dynamics.
PHOTO: Mercedes
PUBLISHED ONJuly 25, 2026 1:00 PM

Mercedes USA has pulled the covers off its newest model: The Maybach GLS680, which is said to elevate the SUV flagship with "even further refinements in design, comfort, technology, and driving dynamics".

Exterior features include the new Maybach-specific radiator grille with illuminated surround and - for the first time on the Maybach GLS - the subtly illuminated Maybach name within the grille. The standing Mercedes-Benz star atop the hood can also be illuminated as an option for the first time. Exquisite Rose Gold details adorn the new twin-star design Digital Light headlamps.

And joining the exclusive palette of available Maybach two-tone paint finishes is a new Maybach-specific Dark Petrol/Verde Silver Metallic option.

The model rolls on optional 23-inch Maybach forged wheels that feature a Mercedes-Benz star at the centre, which is fitted with a precision ball-bearing mechanism that allows it to remain perfectly upright at all times.

Standard electric running boards emerge the moment a door is opened and fully extend in an instant. At night, an LED strip illuminates the step while a Maybach emblem is simultaneously projected onto the ground. And as the door closes, the running boards seamlessly retract into the side sill panels.

Inside, the front seats feature a newly developed vibration massage programme in the seat cushions. The rear Executive Seats are further elevated with a new massage function that - for the first time in the Mercedes-Maybach GLS - extends to the calf rests.

The Maybach GLS680 also offers more interior personalisation options, with a newly available Beech Brown/Macchiato Beige Maybach Exclusive Nappa leather and two new optional trim finishes: Natural Grain Brown Walnut Wood and an exclusive High-Gloss Silver Metallic Mixed Fabric.

It also comes with the latest generation MBUX infotainment (containing three 12.3-inch digital displays) with Maybach-specific displays, an enhanced Zero Layer, and the MBUX Virtual Assistant powered by generative AI.

At the heart of the model is the latest evolution of the electrified, twin-turbo, eight-cylinder V8 engine that delivers an impressive 595bhp and 850Nm of torque.

Mercedes USA has said that the Maybach GLS680 will arrive at local dealerships later this year.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.

MotoringmercedesCarsvehiclesAutomobile sector
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