The new Mini Cooper and Countryman shows us that we all have to grow up some day

I love Minis.

I like Minis not just because they are generally fun to drive, with their lively and energetic nature that often feels like you're driving an upsized go-kart.

For me though, Minis also have a deeper personal connection that occupy a special place in my heart.

You see, apparently, my late dad owned three classic Minis during his lifetime.

This was well before I was born, so I have no physical evidence of this, aside from the stories my parents would occasionally recount to me when I was younger.

I've obviously never sat in any of my dad's Minis, because they were long gone by the time I came around. But I've driven many modern Minis in the course of my career as an automotive journalist, and I've realised that, fittingly, Minis have often been intertwined with many milestone moments I've had with my dad.

The evolution of Minis

The modern day Mini was 'reinvented' in 2000 under their current owners, the BMW Group. Since then, it has undergone four generations of evolution, including the latest one which was launched in 2024.

Along the way, the Mini range has grown significantly, and it now encompasses several models in its lineup, including an SUV-like model called the Countryman which has become one of Mini's best-selling products.

Some purists decry that Minis are no longer 'mini' in size, and have therefore lost the essence of what defined the brand. But even though new Minis are much bigger than the cars from my dad's era, they at least try to retain the same fun-to-drive factor that make them so well-loved.

The latest version takes that transformation a step further, and for the first time, both the regular Mini Cooper hatchback and the Countryman SUV are designed to be electric vehicles (EVs) from the ground up.

It's hard to imagine what classic Mini fans like my dad would have made of that, but just like how you become more conscious about the environment as you grow older, so has Mini.

Same but different

I can't remember exactly which was the first Mini I drove, but it must have been a second-gen Cooper hatchback of some sort, and I do recall that I had lots of fun driving it.

Since then, as I've mentioned earlier, I've driven lots of modern Minis, in all sorts of variations. Some were more memorable than others, but they often displayed the same basic characteristics consistently throughout.

A Mini Cooper hatchback feels light on its feet, and possesses an excitable nature that makes it feel like you're playing with a puppy. Some of the more powerful ones, like the John Cooper Works (JCW) editions, did feel like piloting a go-kart, but even the lesser-powered versions were extremely delightful to drive.

An electric Mini changes the equation significantly, and yet somehow it feels appropriate for this application.

The zippy acceleration from the instant torque certainly is a good match for the Mini's lively nature, even though in this current form it is not actually very powerful.

And while the car is no longer what you would call lightweight thanks to the electric battery onboard, the car's compact dimensions means that it remains nimble and agile enough to dart in and out of traffic with ease.

Growing up

The Countryman, meanwhile, is positioned as a larger Mini meant for families. It was first launched in 2010, which incidentally was just shortly before I started working full time.

I also remember test driving my first Countryman, and my most vivid memory was how big it was. I had parked it beside an MPV in the office carpark, and was somewhat shocked that both cars were of the same size.

Despite that, a Countryman still tried to retain the same fun-to-drive nature of regular Minis. A bigger car will obviously feel different, of course, but within those parameters there are still things you can do to liven things up, like a peppy engine or sporty suspension setup.

Having said that, it's only a natural part of life that we all have to grow up eventually, and the Countryman is perhaps the best embodiment of that in the Mini brand. The fact that the latest Countryman is a lot bigger than even its first iteration certainly points towards that direction.

While the new Countryman is certainly not a small car, what you get in return though is something that's very spacious and practical. It also features all-wheel-drive, which provides a sense of safety and security while driving in tricky conditions, much like how a father looks after his family in tough times.

The fact that the new Countryman is an EV as well points towards its growing sensibility, with an eye on the future. It almost feels like the Countryman signifies Mini's tipping point, where it has transitioned from playful young kid to mature adult.

As much as we want to stay single and party forever like the cheeky Mini of the past, at some point we do have to recognise that there is a time to move along onto our next phase in life.

Retaining your personality

That said, it's not like the new Minis have completely shed their inherent fun-loving personalities, just like how we are still ourselves even as we grow older (or bigger).

You can see that clearly through the infotainment system, called the Mini Interaction Unit, which comes with seven different modes, or Experiences as Mini calls it.

I won't go through every single mode, but the Go-Kart setting throws you back to Mini's purest behaviour, with its aggressive soundtrack, sharpened steering and more responsive throttle.

Green is obviously the ultra-sensible efficient mode, while Core is the default setting which underpins all the rest which are mostly there for visual customisation, including a Personal mode where you can upload your own photos to serve as the operating system's background wallpaper.

It feels a bit of an overkill perhaps, but it's also a reminder of Mini's irreverent and exuberant character. Even though it has supposedly grown up now, there's still a part of it that doesn't take itself too seriously.

A personal connection

I will forever associate Minis with my dad, not just because he owned a few in his lifetime, but also because of the memories of him that abide with me towards the end of his life, if you allow me to be personal for a bit.

Back in a previous life where I travelled frequently for automotive press trips, my dad would almost always, without fail, offered to drive me to and from the airport, no matter the time of day, whether it was early in the morning or in the dead of the night.

It was something I was extremely grateful for, and it also proved to be precious bonding time for us, even though I was never one to share much about myself even with family.

When I travelled to Miami for the international launch of the previous version of the electric Mini in early 2020, my dad was there to do the airport run as usual. Little did I know then that it would be the last time that he would get to drive me, ever.

As we all know, Covid-19 upended everything as we knew it shortly after. But it was also around then that my dad was diagnosed with cancer, and our worlds turned completely upside down from that point on.

The following months saw our duties reversed as I was now the one driving my dad to hospital for treatments and appointments, many times in trying circumstances.

Fast forward to almost a year later, and once again I found myself driving my dad home from the hospital. In the car, he shared some thoughts he had for me. I won't disclose what he said, but it was almost like he knew the end was near and he wanted to express what he really felt about me.

We were in a previous-generation Mini Countryman, and as we neared home, he tried to lighten the mood by asking me, "Nowadays Mini so big already hor? Very fast also, not like my time." I could only smile and nod in quiet agreement.

He passed away later that week, four years ago to the day, and I guess it felt appropriate that the last car I got to drove him in was a Mini.

The new electric Minis are definitely a world away from the Minis from my dad's time, and to be honest, I'm not sure what he would have thought of them.

I'd like to imagine though that he probably would have been open-minded enough to accept that change and growth is a part of life, much like how he did with us when we moved from childhood to adulthood.

And here's the thing I learnt about life, my dad, and Minis. I learnt that it's ok to grow up, to move onwards and ahead. Change is inevitable as part of the process, but it is also important to stay true to yourself, and hold on to your own unique and special qualities that make you who you are.

