A new mirrored Shipping Container hotel has sprung up at One-North

Pop-up boutique hotel Shipping Container hotel (which turns container units into living quarters) has unveiled two new container hotels at One-North. It currently has two other hotels at Haw Par Villa.

Designed by award-winning architectural firm Laud Architects, both container hotels at One-north sport an industrial theme: Container No. 3 with a rust-coloured exterior, and Container No. 4 next to Block 81 Ayer Rajah Crescent, which is clad in mirrors to reflect the mature Angsana trees around the area. According to Shipping Container Hotel, it is “possibly the one and only mirror container hotel in the world.”

A living area and a kitchen

PHOTO: Shipping Container Hotel

The 40-foot container houses a living area with a table and chairs as well as a kitchenette with a microwave oven and a bar fridge.

The bedroom

PHOTO: Shipping Container Hotel

The space is fully air-conditioned. Separated from the communal living area, the bedroom comes with a king-sized bed. If you’re staying the night with more than two people, the living room has a queen-sized murphy bed – in all, four adults can sleep comfortably.

An extra mattress is available at an additional fee. There’s also free WiFi as well as Netflix.

Soak in a tub with a view

With warm wood furnishings and a minimalist vibe, the bathroom affords views of the greenery outside while you enjoy a leisurely soak in the bathtub. And since the exteriors are mirrored, you won’t have to worry about privacy concerns.

A patio to lounge at

PHOTO: Shipping Container Hotel

And if you prefer to enjoy the atmosphere of the outdoors and verdant greenery, there’s a patio with tables and chairs.

Checking in is at 3pm, and checking out the next day is at 11am.

From $250++ per night’s stay. Visit Shipping Hotel Container’s website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.