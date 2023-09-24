New openings in Bali and Danang, hotel deals in Kyoto and more travel deets

When it comes to travel, planning ahead matters. If you're already cruising the web to search for a spot for end-year vacation or want to make use of that upcoming public holiday weekend, our travel feature, Wanderfolk is back to make things seamless and easy.

From Bali, to Danang, Kyoto and back home in Singapore - here are all the travel & hotel deals to hop on.

Japanese coastal gem in Bali

With Bali back on our radar, we just simply have to share this new Japanese haven in Uluwatu. Having recently made its debut, YUKI Restaurant offers a captivating fusion of Japanese izakaya cuisine and Balinese flavours, all in a stunning open-air setting.

Founder Rai Sutama's Balinese heritage shines through as the restaurant collaborates with local fishermen to serve up the freshest seafood, whilst Executive Chef Yudha Permana combines Japanese techniques with Balinese ingredients to serve up mouth-watering dishes.

Some highlights include Truffled Tuna Tartare and Wagyu Beef Sandwiches. The cocktail menu is equally enticing, featuring locally inspired creations like the Yukies and Yuku Daiquiri. Not to mention, the restaurant's elegant interior exudes Japan's wabi-sabi charm for an all-round authentic dining experience.

YUKI Restaurant is located at 53MV+5H5, Uluwatu, Pecatu, South Kuta, Bali, p. +62 811-3960-8557. Open daily, 4pm till late.

Dusit Thani Kyoto opens its doors

Just in time for the upcoming holiday wave, Dusit International has announced the much-awaited opening of Dusit Thani Kyoto in the dynamic Hanganji Monzen-machi district this September. Strategically located just 850 meters from Kyoto Station, the hotel not only exudes comfort but also convenience for travellers.

The hotel features 147 elegantly appointed guest rooms and a wide range of facilities, including event spaces, fitness and wellness centres, and an array of dining options like Ayatana where a fusion of Thai and Japanese culinary traditions shine, as well as the innovative dessert atelier, Kati.

To celebrate its opening, Dusit Thani Kyoto is also offering exclusive room rates for Dusit Gold members, starting at JPY 56,925 (about S$530) per night, including JPY 5,000 (about S$45) hotel credit per pax per stay.

Dusit Thani Kyoto is located at 466 Nishinotoin-cho, Nishinotoin-dori Shomen agaru, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto 600-8327. For reservations, please visit the website, call +81 (0) 75-343-7150 or email info.dtkj@dusit.com. The opening offer is valid for booking until Nov 30, 2023 for stay dates between Sept 1 to Dec 28, 2023 for Dusit Gold members.

Danang's first and only beach club

Bringing a slice of luxury to Danang, Vive Oceane is a new stylish beach club nestled on the soft sand of Non Nuoc Beach. Part of the Hyatt Regency Danang Resort & Spa, the spot is set to be Danang's first and only beach club restaurant.

At the venue you can expect a delightful fusion of French-Mediterranean and Vietnamese cuisine by Executive Chef Pierre Tavernier. Pick from front row seats to the kitchen, indoor and alfresco dining areas, as well as cosy cabanas before you indulge in the likes of Oysters, Pork Chops and more. Level up the unwinding with signature cocktails, and live entertainment.

Vive Oceane - Beach Club & Restaurant is located at 5 Truong Sa Street, Hoa Hai Ward, Ngu Hanh Son District, Danang, Vietnam, 550000, p. +84 2363981234. Open daily 11am-11pm.

Book your festive cruises now!

Embark on a memorable festive season voyage with Oceania Cruises' over 40 sailings departing from various locations.

The curated cruises offer diverse itineraries that cater to all types of travellers, from exploring Caribbean beaches to experiencing Latin American vibrancy and discovering Polynesian islands and top Australian destinations.

The holiday festivities begin onboard with enchanting seasonal decorations, carol singing, and entertainment, including readings of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas and visits from Santa Claus. Additionally, guests can celebrate the New Year in style with ship-wide entertainment and a gala brunch.

Oceania Cruises also offers value-packed options during the festive season, with shore excursion credits and a comprehensive beverage package.

Some top picks include the 14-day Festive Caribbean, taking you from Miami to colourful Dutch Antilles, Barbados' rum distilleries, Puerto Rico and idyllic cays of St. Vincent, as well as Beyond the Panama Canal: With an incredible passage through the Panama Canal, and stops at the Unesco World Heritage site Cartagena, and lush Puntarenas, before heading to Los Angeles.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' click here, call +65 31 651 677, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

Rediscovering Singapore with Hotel Telegraph

To commemorate its first anniversary, Hotel Telegraph in Singapore is offering a series of curated activities and immersive experiences honouring Singapore's heritage and culture.

Guests can partake in heritage tours, beginning at the hotel's own historic 1927 building that survived World War II bombings, continuing on to various historic landmarks and religious sites like the Civilian War Memorial, Lau Pa Sat, Cavenagh Bridge, and Esplanade Park.

Additionally, guests can also expect microbrewery tours in partnership with Lion Brewery Co, educating guests on craft beer production, whilst future offerings by the hotel include Singapore Sling masterclass and a rooftop bar experience with breath-taking views of Singapore's modern skyline. These heritage tours and activities are available as optional add-ons during guests' stays.

Hotel Telegraph is located at 35 Robinson Road, Singapore 068876. For reservations, visit the website, call +65 6701 6800 or email reservations@thehoteltelegraph.com.

This article was first published in City Nomads.