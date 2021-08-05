New Pandora x Disney princess collection is love at first sight

Disney Princess fans, grab your wallets, we’re going shopping!

Pandora just released a brand new charm collection featuring Disney’s royals and it is absolutely adorable.

The jewellery brand is no stranger to Disney, having had multiple Pandora x Disney collections featuring popular characters from Star Wars, Alice in Wonderland and more.

New to the jewellery brand family are:

Disney Tangled Rapunzel Charm ($89)

PHOTO: Pandora

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Charm ($89)

PHOTO: Pandora

Disney Cinderella Charm ($89)

PHOTO: Pandora

Disney Aladdin Jasmine Charm ($89)

PHOTO: Pandora

Disney Princess Tiana And The Frog Charm ($89)

PHOTO: Pandora

Disney Cinderella Blue Star Pendant ($99)

PHOTO: Pandora

Disney Belle Infinity & Rose Flower Pendant ($99)

PHOTO: Pandora

Disney Snow White Apple Pendant ($99)

PHOTO: Pandora

The collection is currently available at all Pandora stores and on Pandora's online store.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.