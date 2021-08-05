New Pandora x Disney princess collection is love at first sight

Disney Princess fans, grab your wallets, we’re going shopping!
Pandora just released a brand new charm collection featuring Disney’s royals and it is absolutely adorable.
The jewellery brand is no stranger to Disney, having had multiple Pandora x Disney collections featuring popular characters from Star Wars, Alice in Wonderland and more.
New to the jewellery brand family are:
- Disney Tangled Rapunzel Charm ($89)
- Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Charm ($89)
- Disney Cinderella Charm ($89)
- Disney Aladdin Jasmine Charm ($89)
- Disney Princess Tiana And The Frog Charm ($89)
- Disney Cinderella Blue Star Pendant ($99)
- Disney Belle Infinity & Rose Flower Pendant ($99)
- Disney Snow White Apple Pendant ($99)
The collection is currently available at all Pandora stores and on Pandora's online store.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.