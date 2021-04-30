​The new Peugeot 2008 has arrived in Singapore.

At the front, the crossover is unmistakably Peugeot, with a horizontal bonnet that sits atop a large chrome grille.

The distinctive signature three-claw daytime running lights are now full LED items on GT trim cars, and give the car a modern look while tying it to the brand's feline mascot.

At the rear, the car gets a new black strip that runs across its back, enhanced by twin chrome exhausts and rear signature LED lights.

PHOTO: Peugeot

Four new colour options are also available for the Peugeot 2008: Elixir Red, Orange Fushion, Pearl White and Vertigo Blue.

In the cabin, the crossover gets Peugeot's new 3D i-Cockpit, with indications that are dynamic and animated: They get closer to the eye depending on their degree of importance or urgency, thereby increasing reactivity by around half a second.

A 7.0-inch high-definition touchscreen comes with seven elegant piano 'toggle switches' providing direct access to main control functions, including the active safety systems and vehicle settings.

PHOTO: Peugeot

The system supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Besides wireless smartphone charging, there are also USB sockets at the rear.

The Peugeot 2008 will be available here in Singapore in two trims.

The higher-spec GT models will get additional diamond black roof with gloss black roof rails and wing mirrors, the 18-inch 'Bund' two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, eight-colour interior ambient lighting, and a Panoramic sunroof as extras.

Both variants will also get Peugeot's automatic hands-free access with walkaway auto lock system and the VisioPark 180 degree Reverse Camera, while GT trim models will additionally get Lane Departure Warning coupled with Peugeot's Speed Limit Information with Intelligent Speed Adaptation intelligent cruise control system.

The Peugeot 2008 is available here in Singapore with the 129bhp 1.2-litre PureTech engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.