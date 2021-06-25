The new Peugeot 308SW's versatility makes it the ideal choice for both families and fleet users

Peugeot released the new 308 SW variant of its popular Peugeot 308 hatchback. It introduces both practicality and versatility, making it the ideal choice for both families and fleet users.



Boasting an ultra-modern design, the new 308 SW is available with efficient plug-in hybrid technology, as well as advanced petrol and diesel engines. Incorporating the latest driver aids and safety technologies, the new 308 SW will arrive in showrooms across Europe in early 2022.

The new 308 SW combines sharp lines with a practical design. The sloping roof, similar to the new 308, has been designed to maximise internal space for passengers and load items, while the side skirt's pronounced, sleek lines give the new 308 SW an aggressive stance.

The vehicle stands at 4,640mm long, which is 60mm longer than its predecessor. Compared to the new 308, the new 308 SW comes with a 55mm longer wheelbase, with the rear overhang an impressive 210mm longer for increased boot volume.



At the front, the new Peugeot 308 SW bears the brand's new logo, which conceals the radar used by the autonomous driving aids. All 308 SW models will come with Peugeot's Eco LED head lights as standard, and feature the brand's now-iconic 'fang' daytime running lights. These can be upgraded to sleeker Matrix LED lights for improved visibility and safety. Behind, the taillights display Peugeot's three claw signature.



Inside, load volume capacity stands at 608 litres, which increase to 1,634 litres with the rear seats folded. The load area also comes with a 12V socket, LED lighting, storage nets and bag hooks. An automatically opening tailgate can be specified as an option.

The new 308 SW features Peugeot's latest i-Cockpit interior and comes with the new i-Connect Advanced infotainment system that introduces an intuitive user interface, operated by the 10-inch HD digital display. Fully customisable, the digital screen has several display modes, including configuration for navigation and driving aids.



A key development is the small steering wheel, which features sensors to detect the driver's grip levels, increasing safety. Ergonomically designed, it also includes fingertip controls for the radio, media, telephone and driving aids.

Innovative 'high-vent' architecture optimises the placement of the air vents, increasing air circulation and comfort levels. This layout also ensures that the standard 10-inch central touch screen is closer to the driver's line of sight for easier and safer operation.



The seats of the new Peugeot 308 SW have been designed with comfort in mind. They have received certification from renowned German orthopaedists AGR thanks to their ergonomics and range of adjustment.

The seats can be fitted with 10-way electric adjustment with two memory settings as an option, as well as with a multi-point massage function. Technical mesh, Alcantara, and Nappa leather are just a few of the extensive range of materials that can be specified for the seats.

In terms of connectivity, Peugeot's new i-Connect system delivers a new level of infotainment connectivity for drivers and passengers, which allows up to eight drivers to set their own personalised profiles. The central 10-inch high-definition screen is fully customisable and is as easy to use and as responsive as a mobile tablet, thanks to multi-window widgets and menu shortcuts.

The new 308 SW is similarly well-equipped with safety technology. Its semi-autonomous driving capabilities are capable of curve speed adaptation, which optimises the car's speed to match the severity of a bend, and semi-automatic lane changing, which executes a lane change for the driver when the signal indicators are activated.

Other high end features added to the 308 SW include Rear Cross Traffic Alert, traffic sign recognition, and semi-automatic parking assistance.

In keeping with Peugeot's commitment to the 'Power of Choice', the new 308 SW is available with two plug-in hybrid powertrain options from launch. The HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 option combines a 177bhp PureTech engine with a 109bhp electric motor, while the HYBRID 180 e-EAT8 offers a 148bhp petrol engine and the same electric motor. Both variants are mated to the e-EAT8 eight-speed automatic gearbox.With the 12.4kWh lithium-ion battery and optional 7.4kWh fast charger fitted, the 308 SW can be fully charged in just under two hours. Conventional 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel variants of the 308 SW will also be made available.The new Peugeot 308 SW will be produced in France, with first deliveries scheduled to take place in early 2022.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.