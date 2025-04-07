New platform for a new era: Audi A5 Sedan now available in Singapore

Audi's all-new A5 Sedan is now available in Singapore, with the car marking the start of a new era for the brand as it consolidates and revolutionises its lineup.

The A5 Sedan is the first model to be built on Audi's new platform, called Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), which is meant to be flexible enough to accommodate a variety of drivetrains, including cars with mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid technologies.

The A5 Sedan moniker also indicates what the car represents in terms of positioning, with the model replacing both the previous A4 Sedan and A5 Sportback in one swoop.

Even though Audi calls it a sedan, the new A5 is actually a liftback, with a large opening tailgate like the outgoing A5 Sportback model.

The new car is longer than both its predecessors, measuring in at 4,829mm in length, an impressive of increase of 67mm. Together with its 2,892mm-long wheelbase, it translates into generous interior space for occupants.

Up front, the fascia is dominated by a curved digital screen, which Audi calls 'Digital Stage', and the setup incorporates both the driver instrument screen with the 14.5-inch infotainment screen into one large panoramic display.

The software behind the infotainment system is the latest generation of Audi's MMI, which now comes with its own app store where you can download streaming services like Spotify, YouTube and sports content platform DAZN, among others, onto the car's native operating system.

There's even the option of having an additional screen for the front passenger to access the various infotainment features, although that will set you back an additional $3,400 to have it fitted.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 201hp and 340Nm of torque. The unit is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and allows the car to go from 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds.

Those who desire more power can look forward to the high-performance Audi S5 variant, which boasts a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine that puts out 362hp and 550Nm of torque, and is expected to arrive here in the next couple of months.

In the meantime, Audi Singapore will be offering two versions of the new A5 at launch.

The A5 Sedan Advanced starts at $287,999 with COE and comes with standard features like a wireless phone charger, tri-zone air conditioning and an extensive suite of driver assistance systems that includes features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.

For $15,000 more over the Advanced, there is the Audi A5 Sedan Edition One, which adds a sporty S Line body kit, a sports suspension that lowers the car by 20mm, 19-inch alloy wheels (up from the 18-inch rims on the Advanced), a head-up display, and a high-end Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium sound system.

The A5 Sedan marks the first of a slew of new models that Audi will be introducing this year to Singapore as it refreshes its product lineup, and customers can expect to see cars like the Q6 e-tron electric crossover and the next-generation Q5 SUV in the months ahead.

