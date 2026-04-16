The new Porsche 911 GT3 S/C can now be ordered in Singapore

Porsche's GT family is marking a new chapter with the introduction of the 911 GT3 S/C, which can now be ordered locally from an indicative price of $1,152,988 (without COE).

Deliveries are expected to begin by Q4 2026.

This new cabriolet features lightweight body components carried over from the 911 S/T.

These include the bonnet, wings, and doors, as well as the anti-roll bars and shear plate, all of which are made with carbon fibre.

Matching its black roof, the 911 GT3 S/C's windscreen frame is finished in black film, while the stone-chip protection film on the side panel features a matt-black finish.

Its matrix LED headlights combine all front lighting functions, allowing for a larger area for the air intake.

The brakes and wheels also follow the S/T's lightweight formula: The PCCB braking system (more than 20kg lighter than the cast iron brakes) is fitted as standard, while its centre-lock wheels — 20-inch on the front axle and 21-inch on the rear axle — are made of lightweight magnesium, which is also used in the fully automatic cabriolet roof; a first for the 911 GT3.

And just like the exterior, further lightweight components that have been carried over from the 911 S/T also features in the 911 GT3 S/C's interior, most notably its lightweight carpets and lightweight door panels with carbon-fibre pull handles.

This model is built as a two-seater, with four-way adjustable Sports Seats Plus fitted as standard.

Lightweight sports bucket seats with folding backrests and seat shells made of carbon fibre are also optionally available.

The interior is upholstered in black leather as standard — including the sun visors and the A-pillar trim.

The GT3 S/C logo is embroidered in the centre of the rear bulkhead trim, while the seat centre panels are finished in perforated leather.

And like the 911 S/T, the 911 GT3 S/C's steering wheel is also upholstered in perforated leather, which comes with a rotary ignition switch on the left that starts the car (just like the current fixed-head 911 GT3).

Underneath its bonnet, the 911 GT3 S/C's naturally aspirated 4.0-litre boxer engine sees revised cylinder heads (compared to the previous gen 911 GT3) and more aggressive camshafts that have been carried over from the 911 GT3 RS.

It has a power output of 503bhp and 450Nm of torque, a century sprint timing of 3.9 seconds, and a top speed of 313km/h.

An optional Street Style Package for the new 911 GT3 S/C is also offered by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

This sees exterior and interior features decked in Pyro Red, slate grey Neo wheels, Porsche lettering in and on the cabriolet, and two- to four-tone colours throughout its interior.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.