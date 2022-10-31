New Porsche showroom to open at Guoco Midtown in 2023

SINGAPORE - Porsche Singapore Pte Ltd, a new venture formed by Eurokars Group and Porsche Asia Pacific, have partnered with real estate developer GuocoLand to create Porsche Studio Singapore, a new Porsche showroom set to open in the second half of 2023.

Located at Guoco Midtown in the Singapore city centre at Beach Road, the move aims to bring the brand closer to its customers to deliver more customer-centric experiences.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

This new showroom will see the end of Porsche Centre Singapore at 29 Leng Kee Road, which will cease operations after Dec 31, 2022. The Porsche Service Centre at 27A Tanjong Penjuru however will continue to operate.

“In addition to test drives, vehicle personalisation and a selection of own and partner products, Porsche Studio Singapore aims to be a premiere brand destination with its convenient city-centre location,” shared Mr. Andre Brand, General Manager Porsche Singapore.

With customer experience at the centre of this concept, the upcoming showroom aims to combine traditional displays with an integrated F&B experience, as well as co-working and community exhibition spaces.

Event spaces within Guoco Midtown have also been bookmarked as possible event venues for larger-scale Porsche community gatherings and events.

In the interim, Porsche will open a pop-up at Guoco Tower for the brand to engage with customers for feedback. This pop-up will run from January 2023.

With the upcoming Porsche Studio Singapore, it could be the start of luxury carmakers shifting their focus to more accessible and upscale areas to reach out to its customer-base, as shown with the Mercedes-EQ showroom at Great World City.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.