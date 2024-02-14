New Porsche Taycan unveiled, Turbo S flagship goes from 0-100 km/h in 2.4 seconds

Porsche's all-electric Taycan lineup has undergone a major update for 2024, bringing about improved range figures, more power and a larger 105kWh battery with Porsche's new Performance Battery Plus.

Slated to arrive at Porsche Centres by Spring 2024, all three body styles of the Taycan — the standard saloon, the Sport Turismo wagon, and the Cross Turismo lifted estate — see minor exterior tweaks that include flatter headlamps and revised front wings that accentuate the Taycan's svelte silhouette.

On the inside, the cabin instrumentation remains largely similar but the car's user interface has been tweaked. The updated Taycan can also be had with an optional passenger display in the dashboard. Like the rest of the updated Porsche range like the 3rd-generation Panamera and upcoming all-electric Macan, "Turbo" models of the Taycan now come fitted with trim accents and badging finished in Turbonite.

But the changes made to the updated Taycan range aren't just skin deep. Nip and tuck aside, the new Taycan range now boasts vastly improved acceleration figures, among other significant performance upgrades.

On the quicker end of the spectrum, the new Taycan Turbo S flagship now does 0-100km/h in just 2.4 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating production vehicle from Porsche. To put that into context, the radical track-focused 992-generation 911 GT3 RS clocks a slower sprint timing of 3.2 seconds, while the Turbo S manages the same sprint in under 3 seconds.

Meanwhile, the more sedate (standard) Taycan saloon also boasts improved acceleration figures, taking just 4.8 seconds to reach 100km/h from a standstill, a 0.6-second improvement over its predecessor.

The key to the Taycan Turbo S's headlining 0-100km/h time comes courtesy of Porsche's Sport Chrono Package (a standard feature in the Turbo S), which comes with a new push-to-pass function that provides an additional 140kW (190hp) boost that raises the car's peak output to a ludicrous 952 horsepower.

In addition to the Taycan's power gains and improved acceleration, range performance and charging speeds have increased as well. All Taycan models can now support up to 320kW DC fast charging, thanks in part to a new thermal management system and a heat pump, enabling all cars to sustain high charging capacities at low temperatures.

Even at temperatures as low as 15 degrees Celsius, the updated Taycan can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes — half the time it takes the previous Taycan, despite the larger 105kWh battery pack.

The base Taycan saloon can now manage up to 678km on a single charge, while the Taycan 4S manages 642km and both Turbo/Turbo S models boast up to 630km of range. The Taycan Sport Turismo and Cross Turismo models boast less range, owing to their larger shells, but the rugged dual-motor Turbo S Cross Turismo still manages an impressive 596km on a full charge.

It's also worth noting that the efficiency figures for the entire Taycan stable range from 16.7kWh/100km to a high of 22kWh/100km, which should enable all models to qualify for a VES A1 rating, though local homologation figures may vary when the cars make landfall in Singapore. The updated Taycan's price and availability in Singapore will be made known at a later date.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.