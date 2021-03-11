New Renault Captur launched in Singapore

The all-new Renault Captur is now officially available in Singapore at Wearnes Automotive.

This second-generation compact crossover offers more space and practicality than its predecessor. It also features advanced cockpit and a generous list of standard safety features.

Powering the Captur is a turbocharged 1.3-litre engine, which also does duty in the Renault Kadjar and several Mercedes-Benz models.

Two versions – Captur and Captur Privilege – are available, with prices currently starting from $112,999 with COE.

Renault Captur – more outdoorsy design

PHOTO: Wearnes Automotive

The new Captur’s design is now more SUV-like than before, with front and rear protection skid plates, chunky wheel arches and a higher waistline.

Compared to the older Captur, the new one is also larger, with an overall length that’s been increased by 110mm. LED headlamps are standard across the Captur range. Like the headlights, the tail-lamps are also C-shaped.

And just like the headlights, the tail-lights also have additional front and side segments to further emphasise the width of the rear.

Going digital

The latest Renault Captur features a 10.25-inch customisable digital instrument panel, along with a tablet-like 9.3-inch infotainment display (both for Privilege models). Renault says this display is the largest in its segment.

The brand’s Multi-Sense system, which lets drivers select from the various drive settings, is also available here. Multi-Sense also lets drivers tweak the ambience setting options to their liking.

As the higher-spec variant, the Captur Privilege comes with a “floating” centre console and an electronic shifter for the 7-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) gearbox.

Space and practicality

PHOTO: Wearnes Automotive

The Renault Captur’s front seats have bases that are 15mm longer than before, while their comma-shaped headrests improve visibility from the rear.

Backseat passengers now have 17mm more legroom, and the bench itself can be moved fore and aft by up to 160mm. This gives the Captur more flexibility when it comes to accommodating passengers and their belongings.

With the rear seats in place, the Captur offers 536 litres, or 81 litres more than the previous model. Folding the backrests expands the total volume to 1275 litres. The boot floor itself can be split into two levels, giving users the option of underfloor storage when needed.

Drivetrain

PHOTO: Wearnes Automotive

The Renault Captur is powered by a turbocharged 1.3-litre inline-4 that delivers 129hp and 240Nm.

This powerplant also does duty in the larger Kadjar SUV. It is also utilised by several Mercedes-Benz models, such as the A-Class , CLA Shooting Brake and GLB-Class .

The VES-neutral Captur has a combined fuel consumption of 16.3km per litre.

Specifications

Renault Captur 1.3 (A)

Engine: 1332cc, 16-valves, inline-4, turbocharged

Max power:129hp at 5000rpm

Max torque: 240Nm at 1600rpm

Power to weight: 102.5hp per tonne

Gearbox: 7-speed dual-clutch with manual select

0-100km/h: 9.6 seconds

Top speed: 193km/h

Consumption: 16.3km/L (combined)

Price incl COE: From $112,999 (no VES rebate/surcharge)

Agent: Wearnes Automotive

This article was first published in Torque.