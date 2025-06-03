New resort chalet run by co-living brand Coliwoo to open in Pasir Ris

The east side of Singapore is about to get a whole lot more exciting.

Coliwoo, a co-living subsidiary brand under real estate management group services group LHN Limited, recently won the tender for tenancy of a state-owned property at 159 Jalan Loyang Besar.

This will be converted into Coliwoo's first resort-style chalet, they announced in a press release on Tuesday (June 3).

It will be also be their third-biggest property, after Coliwoo Boon Lay and Coliwoo Orchard, and is designed to be an eco lifestyle destination in Singapore's eastern region.

The project is slated for a 10-month renovation period, with the resort chalet expected to start operations in the third quarter of 2026.

An escape from the city

The chalet's close proximity to popular recreational attractions like Downtown East, Wild Wild Wet and Pasir Ris Beach makes it an ideal location for both locals and foreigners looking for flexible, contemporary co-living options away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

It is also minutes away from Changi Airport and Changi Business Park.

The property sits on Singapore Land Authority land area spanning 380,866 sq ft and has a gross floor area of 106,949 sq ft.

Its layout will be reconfigured to accommodate more than 350 keys, which is double the current unit count.

The resort's design takes inspiration from Singapore's colonial bungalows and the room's interior will have an elegant, minimalistic black-and-white colour scheme.

To make it a more sustainable destination, the site will undergo extensive landscaping and pathway enhancements so the property will have plenty of greenery.

Solar energy systems, electric vehicle charging stations and cycling paths will also be implemented.

Apart from that, there are several wellness-centric facilities including swimming pools, indoor and outdoor sports zones, and meditation gardens.

Want to meet new people? There will be plenty of communal spaces like BBQ pits, social lounges, multi-purpose halls, event plazas. Coliwoo will also organise social bonding events.

[[nid:710204]]

melissateo@asiaone.com