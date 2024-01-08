New restaurant in Mountbatten will transport you to 1980s Hong Kong with its aesthetic and classic seafood dishes

There's a new restaurant in town that might just transport you back in time—specifically, to 1980s Hong Kong.

Enter Hey Kee. The newly minted restaurant, located along Guillemard Road, opened its doors on Jan 5 and takes a cue from Hong Kong’s popular "dai pai dong" culture, offering a slice of nostalgia.

For the uninitiated, "dai pai dong" means "big licence stall" in Cantonese, referring to popular outdoor food stalls in Hong Kong that were particularly popular back in the 80s and 90s, and known for their affordable, fuss-free fare.

Step inside, and you will be transported back in time with the restaurant’s Golden Era-inspired decor and aesthetics.

For instance, the dining area is filled with red chairs and green banquet tables for a convivial, communal dining experience.

The walls are plastered with vintage posters of iconic singers and movie stars, including the likes of Bruce Lee.

There’s also an old-fashioned barber shop right at the entrance, grabbing attention with the easily recognisable barber’s pole – a staff adorned with a helix of colored stripes.

Also, keep your eyes peeled for the retro-style bus stops, which act as a seating area for diners waiting in line.

The restaurant also offers private rooms, accommodating up to 20 guests, that come with karaoke systems.

Spot the live seafood tanks, and you know what to expect on the menu. Food-wise, expect iconic Hong Kong-style seafood dishes.

Highlights include the 'Typhoon Shelter' style fried crab ($98/kg), cooked in a flavourful blend of garlic, scallion, chili pepper, and fermented black beans; the signature claypot seafood porridge (price varies according to choice of seafood), offering a unique experience by allowing you to choose your protein directly from the live seafood tank; and deep-fried mantis prawns with salt and pepper (from $12).

Don’t skimp on the meat and veggies either. Go for the pan-fried beef tenderloin cubes with potatoes ($36.80), 'Temple Street' crispy roast chicken (from $22.80), and sizzling kai lan with dried prawns in claypot ($23.80).

Address: 102 Guillemard Road, #01-01, Singapore 399719

