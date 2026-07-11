New satellite gate at Changi Airport will allow easier boarding and alighting for travellers

Travellers in Singapore will soon be able to enjoy more seamless boarding and alighting from their flights even if their plane is parked far from the terminal.

Changi Airport's first satellite gate will be opening in August this year, it announced in a media release on Friday (July 10).

Located in the airfield — about five minutes away by bus from Terminal 2 — the fully sheltered two-storey facility spans 200 sq m and is equipped with air-conditioning and two aerobridges.

Currently, rather than contact gates, around 2 per cent of all passenger flights at Changi Airport use remote stands, where the bussing of passengers from the plane to the airport terminal is required, stated Changi Airport Group (CAG) in the release.

The introduction of a satellite gate extends the comfort and benefits of using aerobridges to flights operating at a remote stand.

Buses will be used to convey departing passengers from the terminal to the satellite gate prior to boarding, while arriving passengers can disembark into the satellite gate before transferring to waiting buses that will transport them to the terminal.

The facility features a 60m gently slopping ramp which allows passengers to board or disembark from their flights without having to use stairs, providing easier access for wheelchair users as well as those with carry-on luggage, prams or strollers.

CAG also highlighted that in line with its sustainability efforts, the facility is powered entirely by its rooftop solar panels and has smart building features that automatically switch on air-conditioning 30 minutes before boarding time begins.

Beyond improving passenger experience, the facility also provides a more comfortable and sheltered working environment for airport staff deployed for remote flight operations, said CAG.

Over 500 staff members have undergone training since May to become familiarised with operations at the new satellite gate, it added.

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Speaking about the new facility, Executive Vice President for Engineering & Development at CAG Koh Ming Sue said that every element of the satellite gate was designed with factors such as passenger experience, accessibility and operational practicality in mind.

"As we continue to enhance Changi's infrastructure, we are also integrating environmental sustainability features and smart technology into new developments to reduce carbon emissions, strengthen operational resilience and improve service efficiency," he said.

Managing Director for Airport Operations Control at CAG Yeo Kia Thye emphasised the role of remote stand facilities such as this gate amidst growing passenger traffic ahead of Terminal 5's opening in the mid-2030s.

"These support our long‑term capacity planning by providing greater operational flexibility when contact gates are fully utilised, helping to ensure a smooth and seamless passenger journey," he said.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com