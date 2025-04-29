New Scissor-Cut Curry Rice restaurant in Geylang to shutter after 30 years: 'There will be no successor or takeover'

After 30 years of serving up hearty plates of messy-but-comforting curry rice in Geylang, New Scissor-Cut Curry Rice Restaurant is set to shutter for good on May 12.

In a Facebook announcement posted on April 14, the stall expressed that the "difficult decision" to close was made "due to a number of challenges".

"Hello everyone. Please note that our final day of operation will be 12th May 2025. There will be no successor or takeover," the stall stated in an updated Facebook post this morning (April 29).

For those who have never tried the dish, scissor-cut curry rice is a uniquely Singaporean dish with Hainanese roots.

It's typically served as a plate of rice with various toppings of choice cut into bite-sized pieces using scissors, then doused with general amounts of curry and braised gravy before serving.

For many Singaporeans, the dish is known to be indulgent, comforting and affordable due to its relatively low prices and large portions — and it's popular with supper-seekers too due to their until-late opening hours.

A standard curry rice set at New Scissor-Cut Curry Rice Restaurant now costs $4.80, and includes one meat, braised cabbage and fried egg.

While it sounds affordable for today's day and age, it seems that the prices used to be even lower.

Commenting on a Facebook reel by Mai Mookata De Andrew (transliteration) on the closure, old customers of the stall shared that the same dish used to cost just $3 back in the day.

"From $3 to $3.50 [a] few months later then $3.80, then a year later $4.20 and now increase to $4.80. So expensive," one of them lamented.

Another added that he used to patronise the stall because it was "affordable" at $3, even though he personally preferred Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice at the time, which sold for slightly more at $3.40.

Still, even with the price hikes over the years, New Scissor-Cut Curry Rice Restaurant remains a beloved spot for many customers.

"From teenage eat until adult. It's really good. Gonna miss it," a comment read.

On the same reel, a netizen commented: "I like their soup [the] most. Hot, and ingredients a lot... Too bad... Late night one less choice liao. Gonna go before gone."

In an impassioned comment, a longtime customer shared that he's been patronising the stall for over 20 years, and despite trying out various other curry rice stalls, this particular one remained his favourite.

"So sad! Really no way to continue?" he wrote.

While the exact reason for the stall's upcoming closure has not been disclosed, it could likely be due to rising costs.

Commenting on the reel, New Scissor-Cut Curry Rice expressed that they've read all the comments — both good and bad.

They thanked the netizens for the good comments and urged the rest to "walk around and see for yourself during day and night time".

"Do you all know how many F&B [outlets] have closed down from 2024 to 2025 in Geylang?" They added.

AsiaOne has reached out to New Scissor-Cut Curry Rice Restaurant for more information.

