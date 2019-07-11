New SingPost postage rates Singapore 2019 - how much does mail cost now?

Read also

You’ll get a tracking number which you can use on the SingPost tracking page.

If your main concern is timely delivery, you can opt for the express AM Mail.

There’s no tracking, but letters will be delivered by 11am the next working day.

The AM Mail postage rate is $2.90 flat (up to 300g) for letterbox delivery; doorstep delivery is also available at $4.40.

TL;DR: The cheapest and fastest way to send letters or cards locally is by Basic Mail, but make sure you put it in a standard envelope.

SINGPOST POSTAGE RATES FOR LOCAL PARCELS: BASIC/TRACKED PACKAGE, POLY M, SMARTPAC

Important note: SingPost will no longer be doing doorstep delivery; instead, all parcels will be placed inside the letterbox.

So it is now implicit that the size of each parcel must be small enough to fit within a letterbox (not the slot, the box itself).

If you need to send something bulkier, such as shoes, you will have to opt for Speedpost (see below).

In an attempt to make its offerings more relevant, SingPost has now introduced a new Basic / Tracked Package rate.

There are now 4 methods for mailing a small package through SingPost: Basic Package, Tracked Package, Poly M and SmartPac.

Weight up to Basic Package (untracked) Poly M (untracked) SmartPac (tracked) Tracked Package 100g $0.90 $2 $3.20 $3.20 250g $1.40 $2 $3.20 $3.20 500g $1.80 $2 (max. 600g) $3.20 (max. 600g) $3.80 1kg $2.70 $2.90 (max. 1.2kg) $3.80 $4.20 2kg $3.50 — $4.70 $4.80 3kg — — $4.70 —

The new Basic / Tracked Package postage tier is more for ad-hoc peer-to-peer mail, like if you’re mailing a T-shirt to a Carousell buyer or sending a Christmas present to your friend.

If you’re OK with not tracking it, SingPost’s Basic Package postage rates are the cheapest for local parcels.

You can wrap it all up in an odd-shaped bundle if you want, as long as it would fit in a letterbox.

To mail this, you have to bring it to SingPost to get it weighed and stamped.

Meanwhile, Poly M and SmartPac are postage prepaid polybag mailers and boxes (respectively).

They’re meant as e-commerce solutions but anyone can buy one at the post office; there’s no minimum order.

You can simply seal it, write the address, and drop it off at the mailbox, no need to bring it back to SingPost to get it weighed and stamped.

Plus, the cost of packaging is accounted for.