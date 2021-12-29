New socially-conscious eatery Zing opens at PLQ, has special set lunch deals and $10 high tea sets

If you're looking to support disadvantaged communities, check out socially-conscious eatery Zing, which just opened its doors to the public on Dec 2 at PLQ Mall.
The restaurant, which is a collaboration between Chinese food specialist Xi Yan Culinary Group and social enterprise The Social Kitchen, employs individuals with special needs.
Zing specialises in healthy and contemporary Asian fare, and offers a wide selection of plant-based, vegan or vegetarian options such as Eat The Rainbow, a phytonutrient packed salad, and The Super Bowl, which contains superfoods such as kale, spinach and goji berries.
To get more bang for your buck, take advantage of the eatery's special deals and lunch sets.
From now till Jan 2, Zing has a special Xmas Set Lunch that's priced at $38++ per pax (U.P. $50++).
This three-course meal comes with your choice of appetiser, main and dessert.
Alternatively, try the Super Set Lunch, which goes for just $18++ and also comes with your choice of appetiser, signature main and dessert. This is available from Mondays to Fridays from 11.30am to 2.30pm.
There is also the Artisan High Tea Set which is available for just $10++ and comes with your choice of beverage, a scoop of ice cream and a croffle. You can enjoy this promotion from Mondays to Fridays from 3pm to 5pm.
Those craving a midday drink can go for the High Time Beer deal, where you can snag half a pint of beer for $7 and a full pint at $10. Diners can also get $2 off each bottle of craft beer. This is available from Mondays to Fridays from 12pm to 5pm.
Address: 2 Paya Lebar Road, PLQ Park Place #01-06/07/08, Singapore 409053
Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am to 10pm
Deal ends: Jan 2 (Xmas Set Lunch)
Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.
