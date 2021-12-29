New socially-conscious eatery Zing opens at PLQ, has special set lunch deals and $10 high tea sets

If you're looking to support disadvantaged communities, check out socially-conscious eatery Zing, which just opened its doors to the public on Dec 2 at PLQ Mall.

The restaurant, which is a collaboration between Chinese food specialist Xi Yan Culinary Group and social enterprise The Social Kitchen, employs individuals with special needs.

Zing specialises in healthy and contemporary Asian fare, and offers a wide selection of plant-based, vegan or vegetarian options such as Eat The Rainbow, a phytonutrient packed salad, and The Super Bowl, which contains superfoods such as kale, spinach and goji berries.

PHOTO: Zing

To get more bang for your buck, take advantage of the eatery's special deals and lunch sets.

PHOTO: Zing

From now till Jan 2, Zing has a special Xmas Set Lunch that's priced at $38++ per pax (U.P. $50++).

This three-course meal comes with your choice of appetiser, main and dessert.

Alternatively, try the Super Set Lunch, which goes for just $18++ and also comes with your choice of appetiser, signature main and dessert. This is available from Mondays to Fridays from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

PHOTO: Zing

There is also the Artisan High Tea Set which is available for just $10++ and comes with your choice of beverage, a scoop of ice cream and a croffle. You can enjoy this promotion from Mondays to Fridays from 3pm to 5pm.

Those craving a midday drink can go for the High Time Beer deal, where you can snag half a pint of beer for $7 and a full pint at $10. Diners can also get $2 off each bottle of craft beer. This is available from Mondays to Fridays from 12pm to 5pm.

PHOTO: Zing

Address: 2 Paya Lebar Road, PLQ Park Place #01-06/07/08, Singapore 409053

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am to 10pm

Deal ends: Jan 2 (Xmas Set Lunch)

