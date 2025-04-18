Explore new spring and summer luxury collections at Wisma Atria — Shop, earn cashback and win exciting prizes

Let the vibrant, fresh colours of spring and summer infuse themselves into your yearly wardrobe refresh, and if you are still looking for a sign to start a happy-colour style evolution — this is it.

Find yourself in town to do some retail therapy? Why not swing by Wisma Atria for the latest in spring and summer fashion?

With pop-up events like upcycling workshops, styling sessions and photo booths as well as instant rewards as you spend, make your next shopping trip a fulfilling one as you cop sustainable, luxurious statement pieces.

Discover your own personal style

Don't miss the exclusive pop-up Spring/Summer 2025 showcase happening at L1 Indoor Atrium from April 21 to May 4!

Browse through the latest in fashion with intricate cultural motifs from the Peranakan-inspired Timeless Nyonya Collection by RISIS Atelier, or find the perfect swimsuit for your next island holiday with Seafolly's brand new Tropical Escape Collection.

As part of the Weekly Luxury Cashback promotion, shop at RISIS Atelier from April 21 to 27 for a bonus 5 per cent cashback with every $200 spent, capped at a maximum of 5x cashback per member per day.

Get crafty and elevate your style

Also, don't miss out on the various workshops happening at this pop-up. Explore different ways to upgrade your style while doing your part for the environment.

Get crafty with sustainable workshops where you can learn to make your own fabric coasters, terrarium planters, eco tassel keychains and customised leather accessories from repurposed materials.

If you're up for it, you could also elevate your wardrobe with styling sessions. Learn how to incorporate Peranakan styles and accents with Raymond Wong, the creative mind at Rumah Kim Choo and the local couture kebaya designer behind Emerald Hill — The Little Nyonya Story, alongside Singaporean jewellery brand RISIS.

After you are all glammed up with new fashion favourites, don't forget to snap a photo of you and your crew at the themed photo booth!

Shop and enjoy instant rewards

Instant rewards and good deals await specially for Wisma Atria members. Be the first 1,000 to spend $150 and enjoy:

$5 Wisma Atria e-voucher

$10 Food Republic e-voucher

Or be the first 500 shoppers to top up $500 in the Wisma Atria app and receive additional perks that include:

$10 Wisma Atria e-voucher

$50 Mauboussin e-voucher

$50 Little Match Girl e-voucher

$20 Giordano Ladies e-voucher

$10 EICHITOO e-voucher

e-voucher Awfully Chocolate Signature Cakes e-voucher

Not a member yet? Simply download the Wisma Atria app to sign up as a member and remember to make your payments through the app to qualify for these sweet rewards.

Additionally, get a 5 per cent cashback with every $200 spent at these featured luxury brands each week with the Weekly Luxury Cashback campaign:

Burberry (April 14 - 20)

RISIS Atelier (April 21 - 27)

Tory Burch (April 28 - May 4)

Or aim for the skies and be among the top 10 spenders during the campaign to receive a $500 Wisma Atria e-voucher and reward yourself with a guilt-free shopping spree!

Plus, this season's freshest collections have dropped across stores, and exclusive in-store promotions await you on your next trip to Wisma Atria.

Check out the full schedule of the Eco Glam promotions here.

This article was brought to you in partnership with Wisma Atria.

