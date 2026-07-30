Exclusive to Tampines Mall: New culinary delights, trending Peach Oolong gelato and beauty essentials

On our radar is Michelin-approved carbonara, an exclusive Peach Oolong-flavoured gelato, personalised skincare consultations, and all-new beauty boutiques. Shoppers and foodies, rejoice, because Tampines Mall just got a major upgrade!

From dining favorites like Casa Vostra and Yeah Gelato to beauty and wellness retailers like Judydoll, L'Occitane, Elemis, and Shiseido, you'll find yourself in a haven of exclusive experiences when you head for Tampines Mall next.

Here are the newest openings, plus East-side-only exclusives to look out for.

1. Casa Vostra - Savour Tampines Mall-exclusive pizzas and pastas

You may have already dined at Casa Vostra's immensely popular outlets in Singapore, but the Tampines Mall outlet is the first and only one in the East. Plus, it's worth visiting for a bite, as this outlet has Tampines Mall-exclusive dishes you won't find anywhere else. This includes the Frittatina alla Scamorza ($11), a decadent ball of deep fried scamorza cheese, smokey Margherita Affumicata ($19), spicy Prosciutto e Nduja ($24) pizza, Italian Coast-inspired Agnolotti al Branzino e Gamberi ($27) pasta, and the giant egg yolk, ricotta and spinach-stuffed Raviolone ($23).

There's also a carbonara dish made by the King of Carbonara - Luciano Monosilio. Luciano owns Luciano Cucina Italiana, which is featured in the Michelin Guide. The Michelin starred chef personally taught the chefs at Casa Vostra how to make his nonna-approved pasta. Luciano's Rigatoni Carbonara ($21) is authentically made with guanciale, egg yolk, pecorino and parmigiano reggiano.

Casa Vostra

Address: Tampines Mall #01-33A

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am to 10pm

2. Yeah Gelato - Gobble up low-sugar, Asian-inspired gelato from China

The iconic snowy peaks of Yeah Gelato's ice cream have probably graced your social media feeds many times. And now, they can grace yours, as the Chinese gelateria has opened their first outlet in the East right at Tampines Mall.

Founded in Beijing in 2011, the brand now operates more than 1,600 outlets across China and has been steadily expanding its presence in Singapore. Every batch is handcrafted fresh daily in-store and never kept overnight, offering a fresher and more authentic gelato experience.

Like their other outlets, Yeah Gelato at Tampines has a rotating menu of 22 gelato flavours inspired by Asian ingredients - think Hawthorn, Premium Rice and Honey Jasmine. All flavours are produced in small batches throughout the day using real ingredients, ensuring optimal freshness and texture. But exclusive to Tampines Mall is its Peach Oolong flavour, which tastes just the drinks you'd find at popular Chinese floral tea chains.

Plus, for all you Durian lovers out there, the Musang King Durian flavour is a Singapore-exclusive that comes highly recommended. It is a seasonal flavour that's available during peak durian seasons of Jun to Aug and Nov to Jan, so be sure to catch it then, while stocks last!

Made with less sugar, it's a guilt-free treat for all ages. You can get a free sample of your desired flavour before getting a full scoop (Classic from $7.80; Premium from $9.80) or double scoop (from $10.80).

Yeah Gelato

Address: Tampines Mall #01-31C

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

3. Judydoll - Stock up on C-beauty makeup that's big on Xiaohongshu and Douyin

Doe eyes, gradient lips and a sun-kissed blush look are all characteristics of Douyin-style makeup, which are easily achievable when you shop at Judydoll. The newly opened C-beauty makeup store - Judydoll's only store in the East - carries the brand's full range with testers available, so you can find your perfect shades before buying.

If you're not sure where to start with C-beauty, check out their bestsellers like the non-sticky but glossy Watery Essence Lip Glaze ($16.90), and the Dual Flash Watery Lip Gloss ($16.90) that leaves lips luscious with a touch of colour. For the eyes, the 3D Curling Iron Mascara ($14.90) is a must for its lengthening, lifting and waterproof formula. Finish your look with a Liquid Blush Serum ($12.90) or Glow Blush Balm ($13.90).

Judydoll

Address: Tampines Mall #02-03

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

4. L'Occitane en Provence - Visit for a wellness experience that's more than just retail

French skin and body care brand L'Occitane en Provence needs no introduction. Their Shea Butter Hand Cream, Almond Shower Oil and Immortelle Reset Serum are medicine cabinet staples for those who prioritise anti-aging in their skincare. Now, you can easily pick up these cult favourites by visiting the only L'Occitane outlet in the East.

When you do make your visit, be sure to ask for the Signature Almond Ritual. The complimentary spa-like experience involves a gentle hand wash with the Almond Softening Shower Oil ($79), followed by a moisturising Almond Supple Skin Oil ($85) and Almond Smoothing Milk Concentrate ($99). If you have more time, book a complimentary appointment for the L'Occitane Facial Gua Sha experience, which uses their Immortelle Range. You'll then get a workshop in gua sha to lift, shape and sculpt your face with a simple tool.

If you want to try a L'Occitane product while also protecting the earth, look out for their Big Little Things recycling programme. Just bring in washed and dried beauty containers and you can earn digital stamps for them. The stamps can be redeemed for travel-sized products like the Immortelle Precious Emulsion and Immortelle Reset Serum.

L'Occitane en Provence

Address: Tampines Mall #01-31B

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

5. Shiseido Boutique - Get a personalised skin analysis and consultation

The Japanese have great skin and it's all thanks to longstanding J-beauty brands like Shiseido. They're known for their anti-aging serums and wrinkle-smoothing moisturisers, but it's not enough to pick up a couple of bottles of skincare and hope for a skin transformation. That's why a visit to the East's only Shiseido Boutique is a must for a personalised consultation.

The consult starts with a skin analysis using Shiseido's proprietary Skin Visualiser that considers your skincare habits and problems. Then, a Shiseido Personal Beauty Partner will make product recommendations to build a routine that fits your needs and lifestyle. If needed, they'll even suggest Shiseido makeup products that work well with your skin type.

Shiseido Boutique

Address: Tampines Mall #01-31A

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

6. Elemis - Experience products first-hand at their in-house treatment room

Elemis does things differently with their proprietary technology-enabled facials, developed with over 30 years of spa heritage. Head to Tampines Mall for a taste of this unique experience, done in their in-house treatment room - the second of its kind in Singapore, and only one located in the East.

The British skincare brand has 60-minute facials (from $280) that utilises their spa-grade cleansers, masks and serums. Their benefits are then boosted with microcurrent technology, ultrasonic peel or LED light mask that rejuvenate and brighten skin.

If you like what you see after the refreshing hour, you could choose to bring the spa experience home too! Just head back to the showroom to pick up the same products such as its line of Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balms ($105) that deeply cleanses while repairing your skin barrier.

Elemis

Address: Tampines Mall #01-31

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Bonus: Sephora and Dior Beauty Atrium Pop-up Boutiques

If the slew of new beauty openings weren't enough, then you need to visit the Sephora and Dior Beauty Atrium Pop-up Boutiques.

The Sephora pop-up is now the only place in the East where you can shop for makeup from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Tarte, Huda Beauty and Rare Beauty. The choices can be overwhelming, but that's what the Beauty Advisors are there for. Give them a wave and they'll come bearing recommendations. You can speak to the Beauty Advisors for a personalised Makeup, Skincare or Hair Consultation.

The Dior Beauty pop-up is just a hop away and it's where you'll be able to get your hands on their full range of products from makeup to skincare and fragrances. This includes the limited-edition Dior Addict Case ($56) to go with your new Dior Addict Glass Lipstick ($66). The look is incomplete without the Backstage Glassy Glow Stick ($76) that comes in seven shades.

Sephora and Dior Beauty Atrium Pop-up Boutiques

Dates: Now till Sept 15

Address: Tampines Mall Atrium Level 1

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Visit Tampines Mall for all your favourite brands

With a lineup of food, and beauty and wellness, Tampines Mall has brought the trendiest brands to this side of the island, which has made treating yourself that much easier.

There are exciting changes ahead as Tampines Mall advances its asset enhancement initiative, which is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026. The $24 million asset enhancement initiative will refresh the mall's environment and introduce a curated mix of fashion, beauty, lifestyle and dining concepts.

Stay updated for more new and exciting store openings via the Tampines Mall website and official Tampines Mall Facebook page.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Tampines Mall.

raewyn.koh@asiaone.com