The new Subaru Outback Crossover is now on sale at $165,800

The all-new Subaru Outback is the brand's flagship Crossover model, and comes with an all-new engine, an upgraded driver assist safety system, and styling changes inside and out.

Motor Image Enterprises, the exclusive distributor of Subaru vehicles in Singapore, has just launched the all-new Subaru Outback, which is intended to combine the drivability of a station wagon with the versatility of a Sports Utility Vehicle, and promises to be a well-equipped high-end car, without the high-end price tag.

Performance

PHOTO: Subaru Singapore

The all-new Outback is built on the latest Subaru Global Platform, with a full inner frame structure and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, giving the car excellent handling and stability.

Power is provided by an all-new 2.5 litre 4-cylinder boxer engine producing 188ps and 245nm of torque to all four wheels through a Lineartronic CVT with an eight-speed manual mode with paddle shifters.

The century sprint requires 9.6 seconds, and the Outback is able to attain a top speed of 206km/h.

Cabin space and features

PHOTO: Subaru Singapore

Despite retaining the same 2,745mm wheelbase as the previous model, the all-new Outback has an increase of 50mm in length and 35mm in breadth, creating a more spacious interior in tandem with significant improvements in packaging.

The all-new Outback comes with a hands-free power rear gate that opens up to 522 litres of boot space.

In a first for Subaru, Nappa leather is used to trim the seats, with extra plush cushioning and premium trims all around giving a cohesive and luxe look to the cabin.

The centrepiece of the all-new Outback interior is a smart 11.6-inch high-definition LCD infotainment touchscreen. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and is paired to a Harman/Kardon premium audio system with 11 speakers, a subwoofer, and an 8-channel amplifier.

Upgraded safety features

PHOTO: Subaru Singapore

Subaru's latest EyeSight 4.0 preventive safety system is featured on the all-new Outback. Its Driver Assist Technology includes:

Autonomous Emergency Steering, which works with Subaru’s Rear Vehicle Detection to ensure that the Outback heads towards a clear area.

The Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) system, which now has a Lane Centring Function. ACC has the added benefit of helping drivers in traffic jams, by keeping drivers at a safe distance from the car in front, helping a driver to slow down or speed up automatically in these situations.

Lane Departure Warning, which includes Lane Departure Prevention. This nudges the steering wheel slightly when it detects that the driver is about to cross the line/lane markings while travelling at 60km/h or more.

Driver Monitoring System (DMS), which uses an infra-red camera and facial recognition technology to monitor the driver’s eyes and gives a warning to the driver should he/she be looking away from the road when driving. It also remembers the unique settings of up to five drivers for their seats, mirrors, climate control and so on and automatically adjusts for each driver.

EyeSight Assist Monitor, which gives visual warnings on the windshield, so the driver is made aware of potentially dangerous situations.

Eight airbags, Steering Responsive Headlights, Adaptive Driving Beam, Subaru Rear Vehicle Detection, Reverse Automatic Braking and Post-Collision Brake control

The all-new Subaru Outback is available now for $165,800.

This article was first published in Motorist.