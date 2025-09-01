New Suzuki showroom opens as Champion Motors celebrates its 50th anniversary

Champion Motors, the authorised distributor of Suzuki cars in Singapore, celebrated its 50th anniversary with the opening of its new showroom on Aug 27.

The new showroom is located at 7 Chang Charn Road, just across the road from its previous premises, and the new 1,200 square metre facility is three times bigger than Suzuki's old showroom, with enough space to accommodate up to nine cars for display.

There is also a dedicated on-site workshop, and customers will be able to see their cars being serviced through a window that overlooks the servicing bay from the lounge area while they enjoy complimentary drinks from the pantry.

And for the first time, Suzuki has set aside a corner of the showroom for a delivery suite, where new Suzuki owners can pick up their new cars.

Suzuki also took the opportunity to preview the all-new five-door Jimny SUV, a highly-anticipated model which is set to go on sale here soon. The car was first showcased at the 2024 Singapore Motorshow, and features the same 1.5-litre engine and rugged off-road capability as the three-door Jimny which has been on sale here since 2018.

Pricing for the five-door Jimny has not been officially announced, but Suzuki says that the car is slated to be officially launched here within the next couple of months.

[[nid:721728]]

ben.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.