New Toyota Hilux makes world premiere in Bangkok, to be launched in 2026

Toyota has premiered the new ninth gen Hilux at a new vehicle announcement event held in Bangkok, Thailand, with its launch planned sequentially from 2026 onwards. For Japan-bound models, where a diesel version is planned, the launch is scheduled for mid-2026.

With the new Hilux, Toyota will further accelerate the multi-pathway approach by developing an FCEV model in addition to the diesel and BEV models announced today. The FCEV model is scheduled to be introduced in Europe and Oceania starting in 2028.

Toyota's multi-pathway approach offers electrified vehicle options tailored to the energy circumstances and varied customer needs worldwide

The BEV Hilux model comes with a 59.2kWh battery that offers a cruising range of about 300km. High-output eAxles are used in the front and rear, which offers a maximum system output of 144kW, while its advanced control system helps to achieve excellent off-road performance.

Moving forward, Toyota will continue to address customer needs in each region and contribute to carbon neutrality by developing various options while striving to make ever-better vehicles.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.