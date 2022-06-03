The new Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi collection proves that innerwear is the new outerwear

It’s been a hot minute but Uniqlo is back with yet another collaboration with Mame Kurogouchi for the Spring/Summer 2022 season.

As part of its third iteration, the Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi collection will see a new line of innerwear pieces that can also be worn as outerwear.

Soft, supple and smooth to the touch, the collab will also feature Uniqlo’s iconic AIRism fabric, AIRism-silk blend material, and 3D knit fabrics, to provide wearers with more freedom and flexibility. Besides, what’s not to love about the AIRism line? It keeps you cool on hot days and we probably need it more now that it’s a lot warmer now in Singapore.

So what else can you expect from the upcoming collection launching on June 17? Well, for starters, you can look forward to a new selection of intimates such as wireless bras in three different silhouettes: Mesh, Plunging, and Seamless. Not only are they comfortable, but these bras are a lot softer and elastic.

Elsewhere, there’s also a wide range of underwear options that will arrive in the form of Seamless Shorts, Mesh Shorts, AIRism Ultra Seamless Shorts and AIRism Absorbent Sanitary Shorts. The latter, in this case, is also one that’s worth highlighting. Made with an innovative triple-layer structure, the sanitary shorts are designed for a sweat-wicking dry fit, antibacterial and odour-resistant performance.

If you’re still working from home or enjoying a hybrid work environment, then you’ll be glad to know that the collab will feature loungewear pieces like the AIRism Sheer Crew Neck Long Sleeve T-Shirt, AIRism Sleeveless Top (Silk Blend), 3D Knit Sleeveless Sweater and 3D Knit Ribbed Sleeveless Dress. It’s easy, breezy and more importantly, it’s versatile enough to be worn for different occasions.

What’s more, the collection also boasts an earthy palette that ranges from white to beige, brown, and black to complement different skin tones.

Scroll down for a closer look at some of the pieces from the collection.

The Uniqlo x Mame Kurougouchi collection will be available from 17 June onwards at Orchard Central Global Flagship, ION Orchard, Tampines Mall, 51@AMK and online at Uniqlo.com. Selected items are available at all stores.

The new Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi collection proves that innerwear is the new outerwear

AIRism Plunging Bra Camisole, $29.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

AIRism Plunging Bra Camisole, $29.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

AIRism Sleeveless Top (Silk Blend), $19.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

AIRism Sleeveless Top (Silk Blend), $19.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Sheer Crew Neck Long Sleeve T-shirt, $29.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Sheer Crew Neck Long Sleeve T-shirt, $29.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

AIRism Bra Camisole (Silk Blend), $29.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

AIRism Bra Camisole (Silk Blend), $29.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Wireless Bra (Relax) (Mesh), $29.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Wireless Bra (Relax) (Mesh), $29.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Wireless Bra (Plunging), $29.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Wireless Bra (Plunging), $29.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

AIRism Ultra Seamless Shorts (Bikini), $9.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

AIRism Ultra Seamless Shorts (Bikini), $9.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Shorts (Mesh) (Hiphugger), $9.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Shorts (Mesh) (Hiphugger), $9.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

3D Knit Ribbed Sleeveless Dress, $79.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

3D Knit Sleeveless Sweater, $49.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

AIRism Absorbent Sanitary Shorts (Light), $29.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

AIRism Absorbent Sanitary Shorts (Light), $29.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

AIRism Plunging Bra Slip, $49.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

AIRism Plunging Bra Slip, $49.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Seamless Shorts (Hiphugger), $9.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Seamless Shorts (Hiphugger), $9.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Wireless Bra (Relax) (Seamless), $29.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Wireless Bra (Relax) (Seamless), $29.90

PHOTO: Uniqlo

This article was first published in Her World Online.