New variants join extensive Porsche Taycan lineup

Porsche has added three new variants to its Taycan lineup.

Joining the sweep of variants already available are two new Taycan GTS variants, now offering a total of 515kW on overboost (75kW more than their predecessors).

Available as either the sport sedan or the Sport Turismo, the two new GTS models will complete the century sprint in just 3.3 seconds (0.4 seconds faster than their respective predecessors). Range for the models, meanwhile, has been improved by over 120km so they will now span a total of 628km.

Porsche has also graced the GTS models with a sound profile that is analogous to the Taycan Turbo S, and drivers will benefit from a GTS-specific chassis setup that gets Porsche Active Suspension Management and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus as standard but can be augmented with optional rear-axle steering.

Identify the Porsche Taycan GTS models via the Sport design front and rear aprons with inlays painted in black, as well as their exterior mirrors, which come with bases in black. A Taycan GTS logo also features in the instrument cluster, power meter, and start graphic.

Those looking for the efficiency of the base Taycan with the assurance of all-wheel drive, meanwhile, can also now opt for the Taycan 4 sedan.

Pick yours with the Performance Battery and you get a total power output of 300kW on overboost alongside a total range of 559km. Pick the Performance Battery Plus, however, and these numbers swell to 320kW and 643km respectively. Porsche states that the new Taycan 4 sports sedan will take 4.6 seconds to go from 0-100km/h.

The Porsche Taycan 4 sedan gets 19-inch Taycan aero wheels and black brake callipers as well as matrix LED head lights. The Porsche Traction Management and Adaptive Air Suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management system are also fitted as standard for the model.

[[nid:709150]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.