New void deck-themed seafood restaurant at Pasir Ris has 1-for-1 breakfast opening promo

Looking for new food options to try in the East? You're in luck because a new seafood-cum-breakfast joint with a retro void deck theme has just opened at E!Hub.

Named Buey Tahan See-Food, the restaurant, which is a concept by the zi char chain of the same name, just opened yesterday (June 1).

Decor-wise, the eatery truly looks the part with old-school mailboxes, bird cages and even prohibitory signs you'd find at any typical void deck.

To complete the look, there is also an entire corner which looks just like a mama shop, featuring shelves lined with nostalgic snacks, toys and even a vintage phone.

Apart from the whimsical decor, the restaurant also has a children's play area.

PHOTO: Instagram/bueytahanrestaurant

According to the eatery's Facebook, the new restaurant will have an all-day breakfast and seafood menu. Do note that the seafood menu is only available from June 3 onwards.

If you're planning on visiting them soon, be sure to check out their ongoing opening promotion, where you can enjoy a one-for-one Champion Breakfast worth $12.90. The set includes chicken ham, sauteed mushrooms, chicken chipolata, turkey ham, scrambled eggs, hash brown, tomatoes, toasties, baked beans and mesclun salad.

The promotion is valid from now till June 5 and can only be redeemed between 8am and 2pm.

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Close, #04-101, Singapore 519599

Opening hours: 8am to 12am, daily

melissateo@asiaone.com