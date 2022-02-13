The new wardrobe essentials for smart casual looks

These basics will help you build a multitude of smart casual looks: Blazer, turtleneck, jeans, bodysuit, shorts, sandals, sneakers and pumps – all updated for this season.
1. Bodysuit
Classic bodysuits look great when paired with denim shorts, formal pants or distressed jeans. For a sexy spin, pick one with cut-outs to highlight your curves.
2. Sneakers
They’re easy to wear with everything from a short suit to a sun dress. Opt for a bold, chunky silhouette that’s so on trend now.
3. Sandals
Nab a pair with some bling or unique detailing to elevate it. And always make sure you have a nice pedicure!
4. Shorts
Keep it classy with a pinstriped pair that ends just above the knees – it’s versatile enough for casual Fridays at the office, and can be dressed up when worn with heels.
5. Turtleneck
The perennial classic looks current again with a slouchy fit – a great way to contrast against skinny jeans or a boxy blazer.
6. Blazer
It’s still a great investment piece that you can wear with anything, from pants to a skirt or dress. Choose one in an oversized fit to keep things fresh, and don’t forget to alter the sleeves so that they are of the right length.
7. Pumps
A pointed toe heel is a wardrobe staple that’s universally flattering. For a modern take, get a pair with a lower heel – it’ll ease the pressure on the balls of your feet too.
8. Jeans
A straight-leg cut helps to balance out your hips and thighs. To keep it interesting, pick a pair with distressed detailing – but don’t overdo it if you want to be taken seriously.
This article was first published in Her World Online.