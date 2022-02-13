The new wardrobe essentials for smart casual looks

These basics will help you build a multitude of smart casual looks: Blazer, turtleneck, jeans, bodysuit, shorts, sandals, sneakers and pumps – all updated for this season.

Cotton bodysuit, $1,850, and metal necklace, Celine. Wool blazer, wool pants, and silk pocket square, Max Mara Tailleur Sartoriale. Bee 100 suede pumps, Jimmy Choo. RV suede bucket bag, $3,910, Roger Vivier. Acetate sunglasses, Burberry

​​​​PHOTO: Her World Online

1. Bodysuit

Classic bodysuits look great when paired with denim shorts, formal pants or distressed jeans. For a sexy spin, pick one with cut-outs to highlight your curves.

Cotton bodysuit, $1,850, and metal necklace, Celine. Cotton fringed skirt, Tory Burch. Moage Mo suede sneakers, Onitsuka Tiger. Bag, $3,910, Roger Vivier

PHOTO: Her World Online

2. Sneakers

They’re easy to wear with everything from a short suit to a sun dress. Opt for a bold, chunky silhouette that’s so on trend now.

3. Sandals

Nab a pair with some bling or unique detailing to elevate it. And always make sure you have a nice pedicure!

Wool blazer, $4,450, cotton shirt, wool shorts, $1,450, and metal necklace, Celine. Spade Flower bag, Kate Spade New York. Viv’Ranger leather sandals, $2,500, Roger Vivier

PHOTO: Her World Online

4. Shorts

Keep it classy with a pinstriped pair that ends just above the knees – it’s versatile enough for casual Fridays at the office, and can be dressed up when worn with heels.

5. Turtleneck

The perennial classic looks current again with a slouchy fit – a great way to contrast against skinny jeans or a boxy blazer.

Wool turtleneck, Michael Michael Kors. Wool shorts, $1,450, Celine. Spade flower bag, Kate Spade New York. Moage Mo suede sneakers, Onitsuka Tiger< PHOTO: Her World Online

6. Blazer

It’s still a great investment piece that you can wear with anything, from pants to a skirt or dress. Choose one in an oversized fit to keep things fresh, and don’t forget to alter the sleeves so that they are of the right length.

Wool blazer, $4,450, Celine. Wool turtleneck and denim jeans, Michael Michael Kors. Bee 100 suede pumps, Jimmy Choo

PHOTO: Her World Online

7. Pumps

A pointed toe heel is a wardrobe staple that’s universally flattering. For a modern take, get a pair with a lower heel – it’ll ease the pressure on the balls of your feet too.

8. Jeans

A straight-leg cut helps to balance out your hips and thighs. To keep it interesting, pick a pair with distressed detailing – but don’t overdo it if you want to be taken seriously.

Wool blazer, Max Mara Tailleur Sartoriale. Cotton top, Kenzo. Metal necklace, Celine. Denim jeans, Michael Michael Kors. Viv’Ranger leather sandals, $2,500, Roger Vivier

PHOTO: Her World Online

This article was first published in Her World Online.