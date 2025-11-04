New wellness attraction in Marina South to open by 2030, will have thermal pools, water slides and steam saunas

In a few years' time, we will be able to enjoy thermal pools, saunas, and even water slides at Marina South.

International developer and operator of wellbeing destinations, Therme Group, was awarded the Concept and Price Revenue Tender to develop and operate a wellness attraction at the Marina South Coastal site, shared the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in a press release on Tuesday (Nov 4).

Spanning four hectares along the Marina South waterfront, the space is slated to open by 2030 and will be located near other popular attractions like Gardens by the Bay, Marina Barrage and the upcoming Founders’ Memorial.

Additionally, Therme Group Singapore plans to build a public park around the facility, linking Marina Barrage to the wellness attraction.

The project will be Singapore's first dedicated wellness attraction and aims to elevate the quality of visitor experiences and tourism offerings, supporting Singapore's tourism goal of achieving $47 billion to $50 billion tourism receipts by 2040, according to STB. The wellness attraction is also Therme's first venture in Asia.

It is expected to attract approximately 2 million visitors annually at full operational capacity, with nearly half of these being international visitors, STB said.

In a separate press release from Therme Group on Nov 4, the group shared that the "state-of-the-art wellbeing oasis" will cost $1 billion and will be developed in partnership with Singapore's award-winning multinational architecture firm DP Architects and Theme ARC, which is Therme Group's in-house architecture practice and design company.

Mah Bow Tan, chairman of Therme Group Asia and former Cabinet minister, said: "We will create a welcoming space that caters to people of all ages and backgrounds, promoting healthy living, social connection and community wellbeing.

"We will partner with local organisations and enterprises to activate the surrounding public spaces, and make this another jewel of Marina Bay—a world-class destination that draws visitors from the region and beyond, showcasing Singapore as a leader in holistic wellness."

Therme Group said it also runs two wellness destinations in Europe — in Bucharest, Romania and Erding, Germany — and has new developments under way in cities like Manchester, Frankfurt, Toronto and Dubai.

The Therme experience combines thermal bathing with cultural programming and art, which aims to foster a sense of inclusiveness and social connection.

The wellness attraction at Marina South Coast will feature thermal pools, saunas, steam baths and water slides that are designed to appeal to multiple demographics.

"In line with our pursuit of quality tourism, this attraction will draw travellers seeking wellness experiences, potentially increasing length of stay and spend, whilst providing locals with best-in-class wellness experiences," said Jean Ng, assistant chief executive of STB's experience development group.

