New Woodlands BTO project wows would-be buyers with rooftop gardens, terraces, and even a sky bridge

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced the launch of more than 7,000 BTO flats across eight locations in Singapore on Wednesday (Aug 12).

The new plots are located in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Tengah and Woodlands. Among the bunch however, there appears to be one standout development that has gotten the most interest from netizens.

On HDB's recent Facebook post, an artist's impression of the Woodlands BTO garnered more than 200 likes and over 700 shares.

And it's easy to see why.

Named UrbanVille @ Woodlands, the estate comprises eight residential blocks from 14 to 32 storeys high, with over 1,700 units of two- to five-room flats that bidders can choose from.

The estate boasts a sky bridge connecting two blocks on the 24th floor, with netizens playfully suggesting that it could be the next Pinnacles @ Duxton or even a "Woodlands landmark building".

Nonetheless, it looks to be the perfect spot for people to chill or capture panoramic views of the surrounding area.

Residents can also expect roof gardens on all blocks, as well as sky terraces, making it a great place for people to soak in a bit of nature in Singapore's urban landscape.

Other than that, there will be various amenities such as playgrounds, fitness stations, restaurants, shops and a supermarket. There are even plans for a childcare centre to be built so that parents can rest easy while at work.

In what must be a sure-fire boost to its popularity, the estate, located between Woodlands Avenue 2 and Avenue 5, is only a five-minute walk from Woodlands MRT station.

So if you've exhausted all the facilities at the estate, you can simply hop over to Causeway Point near the MRT to do some grocery shopping or have a meal.

But hold on to your wallets — those who are interested to bid for a unit at UrbanVille @ Woodlands will have to wait up to five years for your flat to be ready. The project is expected to be completed in 2026, according to HDB. The longer wait is due to the implementation of safety measures at construction sites in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"To reduce the risk of a resurgence of Covid-19 at construction sites, we have calibrated the restart of construction activities, and required that building contractors adhere to safe management measures," explained National Development Minister Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 12).

The long wait has no doubt deterred potential buyers such as technical support executive Muhammad Nazirul and his fiancee, who are having to reconsider their initial plan.

"After we get married either next year or in early 2022, we may have to rent a home for a few years while we wait for a home.

"The rent we pay could be saved for renovation costs for the new flat, so we'll need to discuss further if we want to apply for a unit at UrbanVille @ Woodlands," Nazirul told The Straits Times in its report.

However, the long wait does not seem to be a setback for many others. In a thread on HDB's post, several commenters mentioned that they have already applied for a unit, with most hopeful for a successful bid.

