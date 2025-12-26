Ending 2025 with a bang: Best places to catch fireworks and ring in 2026

With 2026 right around the corner, many of us are looking to say goodbye to 2025 and hello to a fresh start.

And what's a New Year's celebration without fireworks?

Here are some places where you can catch dazzling displays and ring in the new year on Dec 31.

Marina Bay

The Marina Bay fireworks are the highlight of New Year's Eve in Singapore.

This year, there will be a 30-minute showcase held in the bay area, following a plethora of activities and events.

Bay East Garden

Bay East Garden offers an unobstructed view of the iconic Marina Bay New Year's Eve fireworks against a backdrop of the Singapore skyline without the crowds.

Enjoy the showcase while seated on one of the many park benches, or even on a mat laid out on a grass patch, with your loved ones.

The area is also much more accessible now, with Gardens by the Bay MRT station a 12-minute walk away.

Youth Olympic Park

Another great spot to catch fireworks is the Youth Olympic Park, located beside The Float@Marina Bay.

The park is an homage to the 2010 Youth Olympic Games, which Singapore hosted, and features a collection of installations from young artists.

Set up a small picnic at one of the numerous field pockets in the park, and enjoy its installations before ringing in the new year.

Queen Elizabeth Walk and Esplanade Park

These two lush, green spaces along the Singapore River are also a viable option for those looking to catch the Marina Bay New Year's fireworks.

However, spots in this location tend to get snatched up quickly due to its proximity to Marina Bay so make sure to go down early to chope one with a good view!

Marina Barrage

Marina Barrage is a classic for picnics, especially when fireworks are thrown in the mix.

It is another popular location, especially on New Year's Eve, but for good reason as it offers an elevated view of the dazzling display at midnight.

Merlion Park

Merlion Park is also a well-known spot to ring in the new year. Many opt to sit on the steps beside our national icon which gives them a clear and up-close view of the fireworks display.

Just be careful not to fall into the water when the fireworks begin!

Golden Mile Tower carpark

For those who wish for a less-crowded location to view the fireworks showcase, Golden Mile Tower's carpark has an open-air rooftop which fits the bill.

While it is not as elevated as some other locations, it still offers a view of Marina Bay as it lights up with its colourful New Year's fireworks display.

Mount Faber Peak

While known for its Sentosa-bound cable cars, Mount Faber Peak also offers a bird's eye view of the bay.

There are also bars and restaurants in the area where you can share a meal and have a drink as you usher in the new year.

Sentosa

Siloso Beach

Siloso Beach will be buzzing with energy on Dec 31, as it will be hosting one of the island's main events: Let's Celebrate 2026.

This countdown show will be headlined by Irene and Seulgi from K-Pop group Red Velvet and include performances by local acts.

Catch a dazzling 10-minute fireworks display from the beach as you party into the new year.

Palawan Beach and Palawan Green

Palawan Beach and Palawan Green are no exception to the New Year's festivities.

There will be an evening of family-friendly fun at the beach with free movie screenings while Palawan Green will have a variety of food trucks for families to grab a bite as they wait for midnight to arrive.

The Pacman Carnival is also ongoing at Palawan Green and will be hosting its own New Year's celebration featuring acts such as filmmaker Jack Neo, viral "Cathay Busker" Jeff Ng, and the cast of Ah Girls Go Army.

For the partiers, beach clubs such as Tipsy Unicorn, +Twelve, and 1-Altitude Coast are hosting raves into the wee hours of the morning.

The Kallang

Countdown 2026 will be held at The Kallang (previously the Singapore Sports Hub).

It will kick off at 7pm with a countdown procession along The Kallang. You can usher in the new year with a star-studded concert, featuring K-Pop boy band Super Junior and Chinese vocalist Cheng Huan, amongst local acts.

Ring in the new year with Singapore's longest fireworks display lasting 35 minutes across four chapters, starting from 9pm.

Tanjong Rhu Promenade

A 10-minute walk from the hustle and bustle of The Kallang will bring you to the quiet and peaceful Tanjong Rhu Promenade.

Here, you can get the best of both worlds with views of fireworks at Marina Bay and The Kallang.

You can also enjoy the area's sights from the Tanjong Rhu lookout tower and suspension bridge, and reflecton the year that has passed.

Nicoll Highway

Just a two-minute walk from Nicoll Highway MRT station is a secluded little park by the riverbank.

While it does not guarantee clear views of the fireworks display at The Kallang, you can enjoy a relaxing picnic or stroll while catching a glimpse of the festivities without dealing with crowds and loud noises.

Heartland Celebrations

As part of ONE Countdown 2026, the People's Association (PA) grassroots organisations will hold New Year's celebrations at seven heartland venues — Boon Lay, Keat Hong, Marsiling, Nee Soon, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands.

If you live in the east and want to avoid making a trip down to Marina Bay, you can catch the fireworks at Our Tampines Hub's New Year's Celebration from the Arena@Our Tampines Hub.

Meanwhile, residents of northeast Singapore can opt to watch the fireworks at the open field beside One Punggol after enjoying a myriad of carnival games and food.

There will also be a drone show to usher in the new year at the open field beside Futsal Arena@Yishun, should those living in the north wish to experience something novel.

